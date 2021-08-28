Subway Opening Outlets in Indonesia

The Subway restaurant network will expand its business to Indonesia through a partnership with PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (MAPI), according to the disclosure of information on the IDX.

In this Disclosure of Information, it confirms that Subway has signed a cooperation agreement with PT Sari Sandwich Indonesia. The company is a subsidiary of the Indonesian food and beverage retailer, PT Map Boga Adiperkasa Tbk (MBA), which is part of PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (MAP).

Subway CEO John Chidsey said the agreement is in line with Subway’s aggressive plans for international expansion. This partnership is planned to bring Subway’s first restaurants to Indonesia in the fourth quarter of 2021, with outlets opening in the Greater Jakarta area.

“The high demand for Subway restaurant presence comes from various countries in the world, including Indonesia. MAP retailer in Indonesia is an ideal partner to start our expansion in the Asia Pacific region,” said John Chidsey.

As a player in the food and beverage retail industry in Indonesia, MBA has more than 590 outlets in 33 cities in Indonesia operating well-known brands such as Starbucks, Pizza Marzano, Krispy Kreme, and many more.

Based on the cooperation agreement, Subway in Indonesia will officially be operated by PT Sari Sandwich Indonesia. This expands the MBA business portfolio to eight premium international brands.

“We believe that customers in Indonesia really want a better option. This is the first step in our global expansion plan,” he added.

VP Sharma, Group CEO of PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, said that Indonesia globally will be the first country to implement Subway’s exclusive country franchise model. Through this model, MBA will be the sole company for Subway development in Indonesia, with the aim of building strong and stable annual growth of restaurants.

“MBA recognises the important role of food and beverage retail and has always partnered with the best-in-class brands. Thus, for us, Subway is the right choice,” said VP Sharma.

The partnership is expected to increase growth for both companies. Subway fans in Indonesia can now easily get their coveted fresh food, with fast, easy, and convenient service.

President Director of PT Map Boga Adiperkasa Tbk Anthony Cottan said that Subway offers a choice of sandwiches, in accordance with the trend of Indonesian consumers’ needs for a more balanced and healthy daily food menu.

“In addition to convenience and affordable prices, Subway’s ordering model serves every order according to customer requests and tastes. This will be a strong attraction, thus supporting growth in the years to come,” said Anthony.

The expansion into Indonesia marks the first step in Subway’s ongoing plan to increase its presence in the Asia Pacific region. Subway restaurants located in Korea, Japan, and Singapore have seen significant successes in recent years and expect similar growth to be achieved in Indonesia.