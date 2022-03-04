South Sulawesi Operating Largest Hybrid Selayar Solar Power Plant  

PT PLN (Persero) will soon operate the Selayar Hybrid Solar Power Plant (PLTS) in Parak Village, Bontomanai District, Selayar Regency, South Sulawesi.

It will be the largest PLTS in South Sulawesi and will have a capacity of 1.3 Mega Watt peak (MWp).

General Manager of PLN Main Unit for South, Southeast, and West Sulawesi Awaluddin Hafid revealed that the purpose of the operation of the PLTS is to increase the New Renewable Energy (EBT) mix, especially in the South Sulawesi province.

“In addition, we aim to increase the reliability of the Selayar electricity system and reduce the use of fossil fuel energy,” said Awaluddin.

The PLTSt is built on an area of 1.46 hectares and has received a total investment of Rp39.5 billion.

Selayar Regency is a favorite tourist destination in South Sulawesi. With the operation of the PLTS, the total power capacity of the Selayar grid will be 11.65 Mega Watt (MW), while the peak load will reach 6.4 MW. This means that there is still a power reserve of 5.25 MW.

Awaluddin added that the presence of the solar power plant is expected to later contribute to reducing carbon emissions by 1,400 tons of CO2 per year.

“We also hope that apart from the beauty of the underwater world, the presence of the PLTS can become a tourist attraction and increase community economic activities because the electricity system is more reliable,” he said.