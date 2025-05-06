Bali’s Newest Tables – May 2025

May 2025 marks a fresh chapter in Bali’s dining scene, with a wave of exciting new openings redefining flavour and experience.

Fresh plates, smooth pours, and good energy—these new restaurants and bars in Bali are setting the vibe for the season. Hungry for something new? Here are the must-visit restaurants and bars this month.

Deli Island

Situated in the heart of Seminyak, offers a distinctive culinary experience that merges artisanal craftsmanship with bold Texan flavours. Open daily from 9 AM to 1 AM, this establishment is renowned for its handcrafted sandwiches, featuring homemade bread, charcuterie, and cheeses, as well as its authentic Texas BBQ, available from 12 PM onwards. The menu showcases a variety of options, including the Mediterranean Sandwich with rosemary and garlic focaccia, mortadella, and your choice of provolone or creamy Danish blue cheese.

Address: Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak, North Kuta, Badung

Contact: +62 857 3822 6286

Instagram: @deliisland

Entrecôte Brasserie Canggu

Entrecôte Brasserie brings a slice of Paris to the heart of Canggu. The restaurant offers a menu that blends classic French cuisine with Mediterranean influences, featuring dishes like steak frites and fresh seafood. Guests can enjoy their meals in an elegant yet relaxed setting, complemented by a curated selection of fine wines and cocktails inspired by Parisian bar culture. The sophisticated ambience, characterised by its Bordeaux-hued interiors and warm lighting, creates an inviting atmosphere for both locals and travellers seeking an authentic French dining experience in Bali.

Address: Jl. Nelayan No.23A, Canggu, North Kuta, Badung

Contact: +62 822-2753-6665

Instagram: @entrecotebrasserie

MîA

Newly opened in February 2025 in Berawa, it is a refined take on Modern Asian cuisine, blending bold flavours and fresh ingredients with contemporary techniques. The menu draws from Asia’s diverse culinary heritage, featuring standout dishes like Wagyu Gyoza with Karashi Sauce, Grilled King Prawns in Lemongrass Butter, Soft-Shell Crab with Amazu Ponzu, and Chilean Sea Bass Tempura—a thoughtfully designed interior merges traditional accents with a sleek, modern aesthetic. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 AM to 11 PM.

Address: Jl. Raya Semat, Tibubeneng, Badung

Contact: +62 813 6556 4999

Instagram: @mia.canggu

Pachamama Bali

Nestled in Bingin, introduces a vibrant Peruvian fusion dining experience that artfully blends traditional Andean flavours with contemporary culinary techniques. The menu features standout dishes such as Ceviche and Lomo Saltado, offering a refreshing take on classic Peruvian cuisine. The restaurant’s atmosphere is both cosy and inviting, making it an ideal spot for relaxed gatherings or romantic dinners.

Address: Jl. Bangbang Metuug Gg. Bingin No.2, Pecatu, Badung

Contact: +62 812 3980 8290

Instagram: @pachamama_bali

Black Betty Bali

A new late-night bar in Uluwatu that invites the electric souls, misfits, and free spirits to escape the ordinary. Celebrating Bali’s surf paradise under a neon-lit moon, it offers a sanctuary where vibrant energy and captivating experiences converge. With events like Saturday “House” nights featuring world-class DJs spinning deep house, tech house, and progressive beats, Black Betty ensures unforgettable weekends. Operating daily from 9 PM till late.