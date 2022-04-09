Comedian: “I Bought Her Porn Because I Feel Sorry for Her”

An Indonesian woman has found herself in trouble with the law for selling pornography online.

The adult content creator known as Dea Onlyfans was taken into custody in Malang on 26th March 2022 for distributing pornography online. Her full name has since been disclosed as Gusti Ayu Dewanti.

The case has taken a turn to the unexpected since the online adult star was uncovered. On 4th April, she presented herself for questioning at Polda Metro Jaya and offered to work as a justice collaborator.

She was questioned for several hours in the presence of her lawyers. The role of her boyfriend was also discussed and whether he has profited from the sale of her content.

The sticking point in the matter is that she distributed her content outside of OnlyFans, through a Google Drive. “So at first we got the information not because we saw it from the Onlyfans account or platform, but it has been circulating in Indonesia,” said Auliansyah to reporters, reported Kumpuran on 4th April.

Indonesian stand-up

The Indonesian stand-up comic Marshel Widianto has been embroiled in the scandal after police investigations uncovered he had bought access to one of Dea’s Google Drives.

It has been reported that he bought access to 76 videos for a combined price of Rp1.4 million. Outside Polda Metro Jaya on 7th April, Widianto said “In the end, I gave the money directly to her. Why not through OnlyFans? Because maybe my thoughts were when I gave it to OnlyFans later there would be a discount. I paid to her directly to help,” as reported by CNN Indonesia.

He went on to say, “Because I feel sorry for her because I feel what she feels. When the economy doesn’t exist and everything doesn’t support me, maybe I am the one who can support him at that time.“

However, reports suggest that Dea has been making a good living selling content through the British-based fan site. It’s speculated that she earned between Rp15-20 million per month through the platform, which takes a 20% cut of earnings.

Widianto now has plans to create a stand-up show about his involvement in the legal case, titled OnlyFans.

Meanwhile, Dea faces charges under article 27 paragraph 1 in conjunction with article 45 paragraph 1 of law number 19 of 2016 concerning ITE and/or article 4 paragraph 1 in conjunction with article 29 and/or article 4 paragraph 2 in conjunction with article 30 and/or article 8 in conjunction with article 34 and/or Article 9 in conjunction with article 35 and/or article 10 in conjunction with article 36 of law number 44 of 2008 concerning pornography.