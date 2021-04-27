A Pioneer in STEAM: Sampoerna Academy – The School of Future Leaders

Sampoerna Academy’s teaching philosophy encourages students to inquire, explore, innovate, and communicate, providing vital skills required for leadership that applies in any field of work in Indonesia, as well as abroad.

Drawing from the world’s best curricula and American-based STEAM (Science Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) methodologies, Sampoerna Academy is equipping its students with global exposure and an internationally recognised academic qualification to get them ready to compete and succeed at every stage of life.

The school environment was created to encourage a culture of innovation and collaboration. The integration of communication, multiple language proficiency, and collaboration in team projects are part of Sampoerna Academy’s 21st Century Learning framework to ensure the future readiness of its students.

As a pioneer in STEAM Education in Indonesia, Sampoerna Academy integrates the STEAM perspectives along with the incorporation of Project-based Learning. With the STEAM learning method as part of the curriculum, Sampoerna Academy students will be able to develop the 5C skills (Communication, Creativity, Collaboration, Critical Thinking, and Character Development) that will prepare them to be work-ready and world-ready as they apply these skills beyond the classroom.

STEAM learning method aims to strengthen the foundation of STEM by helping students enhance their critical thinking skills and recognise the intersection of art, science, technology, engineering, and math. The arts and STEM subjects naturally complement and inform each other, so implementing STEAM principles into education allows for more understanding, innovation, and a cohesive education in the classroom. STEAM education focuses on the application of science, technology, engineering, and math through art and design.

The STEAM Education model at Sampoerna Academy is an instructional approach that emphasises collaboration and personalised learning. Through STEAM learning, student groups engage in a meaningful inquiry that is of personal interest to them. These problems are real-life oriented, either curriculum-based or not, and often interdisciplinary. Students decide how to approach a problem and what activities or processes they will perform. They collect information from a variety of sources, and then analyze, synthesise, and derive understanding from it.

The real-world focus of STEAM activities is central to the process because it motivates students and adds value to their work. Their learning is connected to something real and involves life skills such as collaboration and reflection. Technology furthers the efforts of students and teachers in various phases of the STEAM process.

“Education is about thinking beyond textbooks and the classrooms. With a SMARTboard, tablet, and computer, children can create animations to explain how rain, eruptions, or other natural occurrences happen,”

explained Ahlam A. Khaku, the Science Coordinator at Sampoerna Academy as she provides several examples of how STEAM subjects can be integrated successfully into the classroom. The art aspect in STEAM makes learning far more accessible and engaging. She added that painting, music, storytelling, or other artistic activities are effective learning tools.

At the end of the STEAM, students demonstrate their newly acquired knowledge and are evaluated by how much they have learned and how well they communicate it. Students also conduct self-evaluations to assess their growth and learning. Throughout this process, the teacher’s role is to guide and advise students, rather than to direct and manage student work.

It is imperative for Sampoerna Academy to inculcate STEAM Education as a way to build a solid foundation. Experts agree that the earlier a child learns about STEAM, the more likely they are to develop a passion for it and pursue a career in the prospering STEAM fields. Even if they end up pursuing non-STEAM careers, it may still help them in terms of being an excellent problem solver and communicator, since application-based techniques can open the doors to success. STEAM competence is critical to prepare graduates for the jobs of the future and the high-skill requirements of the national and global workforce.

To further encourage students to engage in experiential learning as well as building self-confidence and self-esteem, Sampoerna Academy holds the STEAM Expo every year. Each year, students are challenged to innovate while applying knowledge from what they have learned in school. Either working in groups or individually, their projects are then publicly showcased to their parents and attendees during STEAM Expo.

Sampoerna Academy is a provider of high-quality STEAM education. The STEAM curriculum was co-developed with leading international institutions and the teachers are certified in its delivery. As a solid proof of STEAM education efficacy, many Sampoerna Academy graduates have been admitted to top universities in the US, UK, and Indonesia in STEAM-related majors.

Currently, Sampoerna Academy is the fastest-growing school in Indonesia with campuses in Jakarta, Sentul, BSD, and Medan. With STEAM-focused education and a philosophy that guides students to become lifelong learners, Sampoerna Academy ensures that graduates are futureproofed, excel, and succeed in their higher education and life outside of school.