Jakarta Plans for Return to School in July

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government plans to hold new normal learning in schools from 15th July.

For the time being, the government is still running face-to-face learning (PTM) trials and will have to further evaluate its success.

“For later in July, it will no longer be in phase one of the PTM trial. The timeline plan is called learning in the new normal period,” said public relations spokesperson from the DKI Jakarta Education Agency, Taga Radja Gah.

He did not give specifics of the new normal learning scheme. However, Taga did say that the new normal learning would only be implemented after the capital city had finished carrying out face-to-face learning trials at schools. Those trials took place today.

Education, Culture, Research and Technology Minister Nadiem Makarim had previously asked schools to open with a face-to-face scheme in July this year. Nadiem said there was no bargaining for education as Indonesia’s future is highly dependent on human resources.

President Joko Widodo has also given directions regarding face-to-face learning schemes in schools, naming a number of conditions for its implementation. He asked that face-to-face learning at school lasts a maximum of two hours per day, be for only two days a week, and accommodate 25 percent of students at once.

Regarding this, the DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria confirmed that he would follow up on Jokowi’s request. “Of course, it will be our common concern. Not only in Jakarta but throughout the country,” said Riza at the Jakarta City Hall on Monday 7th June.