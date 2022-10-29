Rip Curl Gromsearch is Back in Action

Rip Curl GromSearch 2022 is back in action on 29-30th October 2022 at Halfway Beach Kuta, Bali and presented by Samudera Indonesia.

Initially appeared on the Jan Juc Beach of Victoria, Australia in 1999 as a one-day surfing competition, this surfing competition later developed into a series of competitions worldwide designed specifically for surfers aged 16 and under, who are commonly called “grommets”. This series of events are made so that participants have fun and meet others from all over the country while developing their surfing competitively.

To be eligible to enter this competition, participants must reach the qualifying age until 31st December 2022. All competing divisions have quota limits, with the number of entries allocated on a first in first serve basis and possible surfers from all over the country can compete with their peers.

“Halfway Kuta Beach has fairly consistent and clean waves”, said Gamelia Carbery, Marketing Manager for Rip Curl Indonesia. “Rip Curl GromSearch has become the foundation for some of Indonesia’s most talented professional surf athletes for the past 14 years and we can’t wait to discover new talents this year!”

There are several names of surfers who have been GromSearch finalists. The male athletes of the World Surf League (WSL) include Gabriel Medina, Owen Wright, Italo Ferreira, Jordy Smith, Kolohe Andino, Filipe Toledo, Kanoa Igarashi, Ryan Callinan, Leonardo Fioravanti, Connor O’Leary, and Morgan Cibilic. Meanwhile, the female WSL athletes include Tyler Wright, Carissa Moore, Steph Gilmore, Sally Fitgibbons, Malia Manuel, Nikki Van Dijk, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Bronte McCaulay, Caroline Marks, Macy Callaghan, Brisa Hennessy, Isabella Nichols, and Bethany Hamilton. The former Rip Curl GromSearch Indonesia finalists include Garut Widiarta, Ketut Agus, Ryuki Waida, and Taina Izquierdo.

Division groups

Boys’ and girls’ age categories:

16 years and under

14 years and under

10 years and under

Rip Curl is looking for young and fresh talents to build the next generation of surfing. Show some action, Grommets!