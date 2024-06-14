International School Tuition Fees in Asia for 2023

On the 12th of June, 2024, the International Schools Database published on its website the latest analysis focusing on the updated prices for international schools in Asia throughout the year 2023.

Price data from 24 cities across 14 Asian countries has been analysed, with findings presented in graphical format. While the data includes all available information up to the 31st of December, 2023, there may be additional schools and prices not included due to unavailable or unknown data.

China remains the most expensive country in Asia for international school prices, continuing to rank among the most expensive globally. Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou are the top four most expensive cities in Asia, with median annual prices of US$36,799, US$33,777, US$26,608, and US$25,759 respectively.

The latest data on international school prices in Jakarta reveals a wide range of tuition fees, reflecting the diverse options available to expatriate families. The minimum annual fee stands at US$4,263, offering a more affordable entry point for those seeking international education. This contrasts sharply with the maximum price of US$30,704, indicative of the premium institutions that cater to higher-income families or those desiring extensive facilities and extracurricular activities.

The first quartile (Q1) price is US$9,258, meaning that 25% of international schools in Jakarta charge below this amount. This suggests that numerous mid-range options balance cost and quality, making international education accessible to a broader segment of the expatriate community.

At the median price of US$14,173, families can expect to find schools that offer a standard level of education with reasonable facilities and teaching quality. This median value also reflects the central tendency of international school fees in Jakarta, providing a benchmark for what most expatriates might expect to pay.

The third quartile (Q3) price is US$20,654, indicating that 75% of schools charge below this amount. Schools in this range are likely to offer more comprehensive programmes and better facilities, catering to families who prioritise a higher level of educational and extracurricular opportunities.

With Jakarta ranked 12th out of 24 cities in Asia for international school prices, it sits comfortably in the middle of the spectrum. This ranking underscores Jakarta’s balanced market, offering a variety of price points that can accommodate different budgets while maintaining a competitive edge in the region.