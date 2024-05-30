Exciting School Summer Camps to Enrol This 2024

Time to make new friends, improve oneself, and soak up the summery sun!

As we have finally entered the much anticipated and dreamed-of summertime, here Indonesia Expat puts the spotlight on some of the summer camps by notable schools based in Jakarta and Bali that parents and their children can consider this year. Each camp offers exciting, yet distinctive programmes that will surely turn this summer into a season to remember.

The following summer camps are listed in alphabetical order.

A for Effort Math and Science Summer School 2024

The A for Effort Math & Science Summer School is the perfect place to keep students happy and productive this summer! Open to all elementary students ages 5 – 11, the programme is packed with fun and engaging Math & Science activities, experiments, fun games, and awesome projects that fit each age group perfectly. Moreover, with small class sizes and experienced teachers, every student gets the attention they need to shine. Students can sign up for one or multiple weeks to keep them busy and excited all summer long. The summer programme is scheduled to run daily from 9 AM until 1 PM on the following dates: the 10th until the 14th of June, 2024 (first week); the 24th until the 28th of June, 2024 (second week); the 15th until the 19th of July, 2024 (third week), and; the 22nd until the 26th of July, 2024 (fourth week). For more information, you can contact A for Effort via WhatsApp at 0819-1100-1203 or via email at [email protected].

A for Effort Coding Week 2024

This summer, the A for Effort Coding Week is the perfect adventure for coding enthusiasts ages 6-10 and 11-15! During this exciting week, students will dive into the world of coding through fun and interactive classes designed just for their age groups. Working in small groups, they’ll enjoy personalised attention from expert instructors as they tackle coding challenges, create their own projects, and play coding games. The A for Effort Coding Week promises to be a thrilling and educational journey, where young coders of all levels can explore the limitless possibilities of technology in a supportive and engaging environment. A for Effort Coding Week is scheduled to take place from the 18th until the 21st of June, 2024. For more information, you can contact A for Effort via WhatsApp at 0819-1100-1203 or via email at [email protected].

Alam Atelier Bali Summer Holiday Program 2024

The summer programme by Alam Atelier Bali is poised to commence on the 1st of July, 2024, and conclude on the 19th of July, 2024. The summer programme itself consists of three exciting weeks, each of which focuses on a distinguished theme that would surely put the children in high gear and high spirits. Week 1 is all about having a “Discovery Adventure” as the Tykes on Tempo class goes on a safari adventure, the Gym Sensation class discovers what could be found in the Arctic, and the Sun, Sea and Sky class investigates wild wonders all through the week. Week 2 is all about “Unearthing Hidden Treasures” as the Tykes on Tempo class finds out what colours lie beneath the ocean waves, the Gym Sensation class helps discover them, and the Sun, Sea and Sky class unearths the secrets of the smallest of our animal friends. Week 3 is all about investing in “Wilderness Homes” as the Tykes on Tempo class conducts a survey of different animal habitats, the Gym Sensation class puts on explorer’s hats to find out about animals of the untamed wilderness, and the Sun, Sea and Sky class dives deep into the ocean to discover deep-sea dwellers. For more information about the summer programme, you may contact Alam Atelier Bali via WhatsApp at 0813-1771-7700.

Alam Atelier Jakarta Summer Holiday Program 2024

At Alam Atelier, our summer holiday programme is designed to ignite curiosity and foster a love for learning in a nurturing environment. Inspired by the Reggio Emilia philosophy and nature pedagogy, Alam Atelier offers a holistic educational experience that encourages children to explore and discover. Our three-week program features exciting themes such as “Under the Sea Adventure,” “Outer Space,” and “Safari Adventure.” Each week is filled with diverse activities: Mondays are for arts and crafts; Tuesdays for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math); Wednesdays for storytelling with extensions to light and shadow; Thursdays for construction, and; Fridays for drama and musical performances. For a comprehensive educational experience, Alam Atelier summer holiday packages offer a full day of learning and fun. Children will engage in our themed holiday programme, life skills activities, and additional lessons in Mandarin, all within a 4-to-5-hour day. Each day also includes a nutritious lunch, ensuring that children are well-fed and energised for their activities. Alam Atelier Summer Holiday Program 2024 is scheduled to kick off on the 1st of July, 2024, and conclude on the 19th of July, 2024. For more information about the summer programme, you may contact Alam Atelier Jakarta via WhatsApp at 0811-1118-284.

Bambino 2024 Summer School

Join Bambino International Preschool Jakarta for an exciting summer adventure! The themed programme, inspired by PAW Patrol, promises weeks filled with fun, learning, and discovery. From rescuing jungle animals to saving the frozen kingdom, your child will embark on thrilling missions alongside their fellow Little Explorers (the Small Group, ages 1.5 to 3) and Brave Voyagers (the Big Group, ages 3 to 6). Bambino 2024 Summer School is scheduled to take place from the 24th of June until the 19th of July, 2024. For non-Bambino students, a registration free of charge is offered on condition that your child registers before the 31st of May, 2024. Expect spirited weekly sub-themes as well: “Rescue Jungle Animals” (for the first week of camp), “Rescue the Sea Creatures” (for the second week of camp), “Save the Dinosaurs” (for the third week of camp), and “Save the Frozen Kingdom” (for the fourth week of camp). For more information about the Bambino 2024 Summer School, you can reach Bambino via WhatsApp at 0813-8591–1191.

Canggu Community School: International Surfing Competition 2024

Scheduled to take place at Halfway, Kuta Beach, Bali, from the 31st of August, 2024, until the 1st of September, 2024, the Canggu Community School International Surfing Competition aims to nurture young surfing talent and promote surfing as both a sport and a lifestyle. This inaugural event brings together young surfers from around Indonesia and Asia to compete in a supportive and competitive environment, set against the stunning backdrop of Kuta Beach, Bali. Divisions include Junior Men, Junior Women, Under 16 Boys, Under 16 Girls, Under 12 Boys, and Under 12 Girls. This event highlights the Canggu Community School’s core value of balance, emphasising the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle through sports and community engagement. To learn more about the competition and/or Canggu Community School, you can click on the registration link or visit the school’s official website www.ccsbali.com.

HighScope Holiday Program 2024

With the holiday break approaching, you might find yourselves wondering how to keep your children entertained and engaged each day. HighScope offers Holiday Program activities that provide your children with exciting challenges and important skills and knowledge-building activities. HighScope Holiday Program 2024 is set to launch at HighScope campuses in Jakarta (Alfa Indah, Bintaro, Duren Tiga, Kuningan, Pluit, and TB. Simatupang), Bali, Bandung, Bekasi, Medan, Rancamaya Bogor, and Palembang. The duration of the summer camp and the age demographic each camp is aimed towards vary depending on which HighSchope campus the parents and their children are considering. For more information about this summer programme, scan the barcode on the image above.

IShine Summer Program 2024

Have some farmyard fun before enjoying an under-the-sea adventure at IShine Preschool and Childcare during the summer holiday, from the 24th of June, 2024, until the 12th of July, 2024. Children will have the chance to practice observation about animal features and habitats, studying the sounds the animals made, their habitats, and how these farm animals and plant crops relate to our real lives. With exercises like painting, drawing, sculpting, and experimenting with various art mediums, they can unleash their creative potential. Investigate the ecosystems, life cycles, and sea creatures as well. For more information about the IShine Summer Program 2024, you can reach IShine Preschool and Childcare via WhatsApp at 0811-9787–861 (Kelapa Gading campus), 0811-1343-566/0811-9113-566 (Kertanegara campus), and 0812-8484-7733 (PIK Elang Laut campus).

ISMILE Nature Explorer: A Summer Journey Through the Wild (Nursery 1 – Kindergarten 2)

Aimed at children aged 2 to 6 years old, this summer camp by ISMILE Preschool Bandung consists of three exciting weeks, commencing on the 24th of June, 2024, and concluding on the 12th of July, 2024. During the first week of camp, themed “Exploring Nature”, the children engage in the preschool’s Nature Explorer activities, where every step is an exciting outdoor adventure. During the second week of camp, themed “Eco-Explorers”, the children embark on a journey through the land, meadow, and forest, uncovering its many wonders. During the third week of camp, themed “Nature Detectives”, the children kindle their inner detective spirit as they explore the mysteries of nature, journeying through the wilderness with a sense of curiosity and wonder. For more information about ISMILE Nature Explorer: A Summer Journey Through the Wild (Nursery 1- Kindergarten 2), you can reach ISMILE Preschool Bandung via WhatsApp at 0811-242-8721.

ISMILE Nature Explorer: A Summer Journey Through the Wild (Infant & Toddler)

Aimed for infants aged 6 to 15 months old and toddlers aged 16 to 24 months old, this summer camp by ISMILE Preschool Bandung consists of three exciting weeks, commencing on the 24th of June, 2024, and concluding on the 12th of July, 2024. During the first week of camp, themed “Nature Sensory”, the infants and the toddlers spend a week of sensory wonder as they embrace the great outdoors. During the second week of camp, themed “Nature Discovery”, the infants and the toddlers venture into a thrilling journey filled with exciting activities designed to ignite curiosity and forge a deep connection with nature — from bug hunts to listening to the mesmerising sounds of the wilderness. During the third week of camp, themed “Nature Explorers”, the infants and the toddlers learn about the wonders of the natural world, developing a deeper connection to their environment. For more information about ISMILE Nature Explorer: A Summer Journey Through the Wild (Infant & Toddler), you can reach ISMILE Preschool Bandung via WhatsApp at 0811-242-8721.

ISMILE Summer Program 2024

This summer camp by ISMILE Preschool Jakarta spans three exuberant programmes aimed to encourage children’s growth and education. The ‘English Summer Program’ offers three unique and engaging themes that will spark your child’s imagination and creativity: Farmyard Fun, Artist Studio, and Under the Sea Adventure. For the ‘Mandarin Summer Program’, your child will explore the fascinating world of the farm while learning Mandarin through a variety of engaging activities. Moreover, through arts and crafts, they will create farm-themed projects while practising Mandarin vocabulary related to colours, shapes, and farm objects. Additionally, story time and songs will feature farm-themed stories and songs in Mandarin, enhancing language skills through engaging narratives and melodies. With the Gymnastics Summer Program, in collaboration with BazGym from Singapore, your child gets to develop their gymnastics skills under the guidance of our trained instructors. For more information about this summer camp, you can reach ISMILE Preschool Jakarta via WhatsApp at 0811-9787-816 (Permata Hijau campus) and 0811-995-5507 (Menteng campus).

Jayakarta Montessori School Summer Camp 2024

This summer, Jayakarta Montessori School is gearing up for an exciting and fun experience. Commencing on the 18th of June, 2024, and concluding on the 5th of July, 2024, Jayakarta Montessori School Summer Camp 2024 is aimed at toddlers and preschoolers aged between 16 months and 6 years old and open to the public. Every day will be something different, including dressing up, arts and crafts projects, science experiments, singing, games, and more. All activities will take place at the school’s Kemang campus as the camp participants will have opportunities to explore some Montessori materials, build some practical life skills, and make new friends. For registration or more details about this summer programme, you can reach Jayakarta Montessori School via WhatsApp at 0813-1533–1154.

NJIS Summer Camp 2024

Dive into a summer of fun and learning with us! NJIS Summer Camp 2024 is designed to ignite curiosity, creativity, and joy in kids aged 2 to 9 years old. From exciting adventures to hands-on explorations, your little ones may have the most memorable and enriching summer break yet. NJIS Summer Camp 2024 is scheduled to commence on the 1st of July, 2024, and conclude on the 12th of July, 2024. For more information, you can reach NJIS via WhatsApp at 0811-927-8887 or via email at [email protected]. You can also find out more about NJIS Summer Camp 2024 by visiting the following website www.njis.org/summercamp2024.

NZSJ Summer Camp 2024

Are you looking for a way to keep your kids entertained and socialised this summer? It’s never too early to start planning your child’s summer activities — by having them join NZSJ Summer Camp 2024. With tailored activities for each age group, there is something for everyone. From art, music, sports, STEM, and outdoor fun, NZSJ Summer Camp 2024 promises to be an enriching experience where children can explore, learn, and create unforgettable memories. In addition, this summer programme offers a dedicated camp for swimming for those looking to develop their swimming skills and confidence in the water as well as an ‘English Camp’ for those looking to practice and build confidence in their English skills. To find out more about NZSJ Summer Camp 2024, visit the following website https://www.nzsj.sch.id/summer-camp.

SPH Summer Holiday Program 2024

Sekolah Pelita Harapan (SPH) proudly unveils its much-anticipated Summer Holiday Program 2024, extending a warm invitation to students from all schools. Offering over 50 dynamic programs, SPH empowers students aged 2 to 18 to immerse themselves in exciting & enriching summer experiences. Commencing on the 15th of June and concluding on the 28th of July, SPH Summer 2024 will unfold across five SPH campuses located in Lippo Village (Karawaci), Sentul City (Bogor), Lippo Cikarang (Bekasi), Kemang Village (South Jakarta), and Pluit Village (North Jakarta). These specially crafted programmes are designed to ignite students’ curiosity, foster their creativity, and ignite their passion for learning. You can secure your spot by registering on the following website at sph.edu/summer before the 30th of June, 2024. You can also secure a special 20% discount for every 3 camps purchased by using the code “JOIN3GET20“.