A Year of Impact: Bali Island School’s Noteworthy Initiatives and Commitment to Positive Change

Bali Island School (BIS) wrapped up the year with impactful initiatives, echoing its commitment to positive change and sustainability.

As a foundational element of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme (MYP), Service as Action has provided a collaborative platform for students aspiring to nurture compassionate community members dedicated to making positive contributions to the well-being of others and the environment.

According to Edward Andrews, CAS (Creativity, Activity, Service) and Service as Action Coordinator at Bali Island School, “the Service as Action ignites transformative passion in students for community engagement and positive change. The diverse 2023 projects, encompassing humanity, sustainability, and environmental impact reduction, represent a dedication to meaningful, sustainable change, positively influencing both the environment and the community.”

Embracing a commitment to humanity, the “Giving Forward” Group, composed of students, dedicated their efforts to supporting Bali’s disabled community. Their initiatives involved the collection of essential items such as children’s toys, health supplies, shower kits, snacks, meals, stationery, clothes, and shoes. Another group of students, operating under the name “Santa’s Little Helpers,” successfully raised funds for “Bali Street Mums”. This endeavour specifically targeted the healthcare needs of underprivileged women and children in Denpasar.

The ongoing impact of the “People’s Perpustakaan” project, initiated by students in 2022, continues to enhance literary experiences in local schools. Simultaneously, a different group of students contributed to Yayasan Pita Kuning is actively supporting the foundation’s mission to combat cancer in children. Additionally, students engaged in coral cleaning activities with Ocean Gardener, showcasing their dedication to environmental service.

In response to challenges faced in Sumbawa, the initiative known as the “Go the Extra Mile” shoe drive was established. This effort aims to supply appropriate footwear, symbolically representing an additional stride toward actualising the aspirations of local children contributing notably to one of the students’ skatepark projects in the same region.

Demonstrating their steadfast dedication to environmental improvement, the Bali Island School community, furnished 1,148 meals to alleviate hunger this year through Scholars of Sustenance (SoS). This initiative resulted in a substantial reduction of CO2 waste by 519.13 kilograms–equivalent to saving 46.35 days’ worth of electricity.

With their hearts, minds, and hands aligned with purpose, students at Bali Island School are poised to welcome 2024 with a renewed commitment to being catalysts for positive change in the world.