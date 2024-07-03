The Embassy of Switzerland in Indonesia is currently looking for a Junior Visa Decider (80% -100%) with citizenship of a member country in the Schengen zone

Your duties and responsibilities:

Assessing and deciding visa applications

Investigate the integrity of documents and other information in connection with visa applications.

Ensuring effective achievement of targets and preparation of reports

Liaising with clients in person, over the phone, or via email to discuss their travel requirements

Organize and take responsibility for own workload

Work cooperatively and harmoniously with other stakeholders such as the external visa service provider, Secretariat for Migration (SEM), Swiss Tourism etc.

Our selection criteria

The successful candidate will demonstrate:

Willingness to work at least at rate 80% to 100% (full-time position)

80% to 100% (full-time position) Candidates must possess a nationality of a Schengen country

a nationality of a Schengen country High proficiency in English and French (and/or German)

Bachelor’s degree/diploma or higher education

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Excellent IT skills (MS Outlook, Word and Excel)

Strong capacity to work in a team

Knowledge of Bahasa is an advantage

Location

This position will be based in Jakarta.

We offer excellent working conditions as well as a competitive salary with attractive social benefits in a dynamic and international environment. Local employment conditions apply. Work- and stay permit shall be provided by the embassy for suitable candidates.

Interested candidates who fulfil our selection criteria are requested to submit the required application form (download from our website) along with a motivation letter by e-mail (subject line: “Junior Visa Decider Officer_Your_Full_Name)

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: http://www.eda.admin.ch/jakarta

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an assessment