The Ascott Limited Earns Prestigious Accolades at Indonesia Travel and Tourism Awards 2023

The Ascott Limited, a major global owner and operator of serviced residences and hotels, is thrilled to announce its recent recognition at the Indonesia Travel and Tourism Awards (ITTA) 2023, where it was honoured as the ‘Indonesia Leading Serviced Apartment Brand.’

The award ceremony, held in Jakarta and attended by the Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, recognised The Ascott Limited for its outstanding contributions to the hospitality industry in Indonesia.

The Ascott Limited is proud to share that three of its distinguished properties were also acknowledged with notable awards, further solidifying its commitment to excellence and innovation in the sector:

Ascott Sudirman Jakarta: Indonesia Leading Service Apartments & Suites

Citadines Sudirman Jakarta: Indonesia Brand New Serviced Apartment of The Year

Yello Hotel Harmoni Jakarta: Indonesia’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel

These prestigious accolades reflect the exceptional quality and service that The Ascott Limited consistently delivers across its diverse portfolio of properties. The awards mirror the company’s dedication to providing unparalleled experiences to its guests and maintaining the highest standards of excellence in the tourism and hospitality industries.

Charles Lee Abbott, Ascott’s Regional General Manager for Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines, said: “We are honoured to receive these esteemed awards, which are a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and creating unforgettable experiences, as well as offering a comfortable and sustainable home-away-from-home experience for our guests. These achievements would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are grateful for the continued support of our valued guests.”

The Ascott Limited remains dedicated to upholding its position as a leader in the serviced residence and hospitality sector. These accolades serve as motivation for the company to continue setting new benchmarks for excellence in the industry.

Register as an Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) member and unlock all the benefits when you book and stay at our properties across the world. ASR membership registration is complimentary. The ASR membership comprises Classic, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, and with every tier upgrade, members will receive more benefits such as bonus points, complimentary room upgrades, room discount e-vouchers as well as early check-ins and late check-outs. For more information and reservations, please visit www.discoverasr.com and social media @discoverasrindonesia.