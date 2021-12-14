7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes East Nusa Tenggara

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Larantuka, East Nusa Tenggara on Tuesday 14th December at 10:20 am western Indonesia time.
The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) confirmed the location of the earthquake as 7.59 south, 122.26 east. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 12 kilometres.
The earthquake resulted in tsunami early warnings for Maluku, West Nusa Tenggara, East Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi, and Southeast Sulawesi.
View this post on Instagram
Earthquake Anticipation
Concerned about earthquakes? Here’s what to do before, during, and after an earthquake.
Before an earthquake:
- Ensure that the structure and location of your premise can be protected from hazards caused by earthquakes, such as landslides or liquefaction. Evaluate and renovate your building structure to avoid the danger of an earthquake.
- Get to know the environment in which you work: pay attention to the location of doors, elevators and emergency stairs. Also, know where the safest place to take shelter is.
- Learn to do first aid and how to use fire extinguishers.
- Record important telephone numbers that can be contacted in the event of an earthquake.
- Arrange the furniture so that it is firmly attached to walls to avoid falling, collapsing, or shifting during an earthquake.
- Arrange heavy objects to be close to the floor. Check the stability of hanging objects that can fall when an earthquake occurs
- Store flammable materials in a place that is not easily broken to avoid fire.
- Always turn off water, gas, and electricity when not in use.
- Prepare tools for dangerous situations: first aid kit, flashlight, battery light, radio, food supplements and water.