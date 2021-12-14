7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes East Nusa Tenggara

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Larantuka, East Nusa Tenggara on Tuesday 14th December at 10:20 am western Indonesia time.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) confirmed the location of the earthquake as 7.59 south, 122.26 east. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 12 kilometres.

The earthquake resulted in tsunami early warnings for Maluku, West Nusa Tenggara, East Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi, and Southeast Sulawesi.

Earthquake Anticipation

Concerned about earthquakes? Here’s what to do before, during, and after an earthquake.

Before an earthquake: