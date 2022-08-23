Portuguese Fall Into Rinjani Crater Now Evacuated

The body of a Portuguese man, Boaz Tan Anam, had been evacuated from the summit of Rinjani. The man fell and died while taking a selfie on the summit.

The rescue took place on Monday 22nd August 2022 after four days of searching.

“The erratic weather and steep terrain were the toughest obstacles in the evacuation process, but the Search and Rescue team, assisted by the Mount Rinjani National Park team, the East Lombok Regional Disaster Management Agency, the police, and the Indonesian National Army finally succeeded in evacuating the body,” said Nanang Sigit PH, Head of the Mataram Search and Rescue Agency on Monday 22nd August 2022 night.

Anam reportedly fell into the crater in the northwestern part of Rinjani towards Lake Segara Anak. It is estimated he fell as far as 150 metres while taking a selfie on Friday 19th August 2022, around 5:30am local Lombok time.

Four days later, Anam’s body was finally evacuated using ropes and brought down from the summit of Rinjani via the Sembalun route, East Lombok.

The deceased’s body was immediately taken to the Bhayangkara Hospital of the West Nusa Tenggara Police in Mataram for a post-mortem, before being returned to his home country.

