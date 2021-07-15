Telemedicine Expanded to Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi

The Health Ministry has expanded consultation services and free drug delivery through telemedicine services for self-isolating COVID-19 patients to four regions, namely Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi (Bodetabek).

“We’ve opened the telemedicine service in Jakarta on 7th July to make it easier for people, especially those who are self-isolating at home, to have virtual health consultations without having to come to the hospital and to reduce the burden of occupancy of beds in hospitals. Those services are used for patients with moderate, severe, and critical symptoms,” wrote a statement on the Cabinet Secretariat website on Wednesday 14th July.

In total, there are eleven telemedicine platforms in Indonesia that are collaborating with the Health Ministry. They are Halodoc, YesDok, Alodokter, Klik Doctor, SehatQ, Good Doctor, KlinikGo, Healthy Link, Milvik, Prosehat, and Getwell.

Service Flow Simplification

In order to become more effective and efficient, the COVID-19 telemedicine service flow has been made more concise. Patients no longer need to send messages to Kimia Farma pharmacies, but simply fill out a drug order form and upload an ID card to the chosen telemedicine platform. Everything is then processed automatically.

The following is the latest flow for telemedicine services for self-isolating patients:

PCR/Antigen Test

The free telemedicine service starts with the process of taking and examining samples in the laboratory. To get this service, patients must perform a PCR/antigen test in a laboratory affiliated with the Health Ministry’s New All Record (NAR) system.

If the results are positive and the COVID-19 test service provider laboratory reports the test results data to the Health Ministry’s NAR database, the patient will automatically receive a WhatsApp message from the Ministry with a green tick.

However, if they do not receive a message, they can check their ID number (NIK) independently on the https://isoman.kemkes.go.id site.

Online Consultation

After receiving a WhatsApp message, patients can have online consultations with doctors using one of then eleven telemedicine services. Tap the link in the message from the Health Ministry or the link that appears when checking the ID number independently on the https://isoman.kemkes.go.id/panduan site, then enter the voucher code so you can consult and get a free medicine package.

Before speaking with the doctor, the patient must advise that they are a patient of the Health Ministry program. For the time being, this program only applies to the Jabodetabek area.

Digital Prescription

After the consultation, the doctor will give a digital prescription according to the patient’s condition. Only patients in the self-isolation category will receive free medicines and vitamins.

Redeem Prescription

To redeem a prescription, the patient simply fills out a drug order form and uploads an ID card on the chosen telemedicine platform and everything is processed automatically.

Medicines and/or vitamins will be covered by the Health Ministry in accordance with the provisions. It is emphasised that the drugs and vitamins given are only for the patient and should not be traded.

Drug Delivery

Delivery of drugs and/or vitamins from Kimia Farma pharmacies to the patient’s address will be carried out by the SiCepat packaging service. For this reason, the patient must ensure that the delivery address on the telemedicine platform is correct.

After processing, the patient will receive an SMS from SiCepat containing the receipt number and delivery status so that the patient can monitor the location of the shipment.

In the current pandemic, telemedicine services are one of the best options to provide health services to the community with minimal health risks as patients and doctors aren’t required to meet face-to-face, and only meet online.

To that end, the Health Ministry is continuing to expand COVID-19 telemedicine services. Apart from Jabodetabek, this service is planned to be gradually developed in provincial capitals.