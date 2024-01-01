Streamlining Access for Foreigners: Aligned with Government Initiatives in Ministry of Finance Regulation 122/2023.

As announced by the Directorate General of State Assets at the Ministry of Finance, foreigners without an NPWP are now allowed to participate in auctions organised by the state. This new policy applies to foreign citizens who lack a Taxpayer Identification Number (NPWP), and it comes into effect this year.

Despite this facilitation, there are specific rules that foreigners must adhere to in order to participate in these auctions. Diki Zenal Abidin, the Head of the Ministry of Finance‘s Auction Policy Sub-Directorate, stated that foreigners without an NPWP can present an identity document from their country of origin during the auction.

Abidin explained, “Foreigners participating in auctions typically need to have an NPWP. However, we are now providing some leniency. Those who lack an NPWP and are not Indonesian citizens can use their identity documents issued by their home country.”

Nevertheless, Abidin clarified that not all auction items offered by the state are open to foreigners without an NPWP. Restrictions apply, especially for items such as land with ownership status, where ownership by foreigners may not be permitted.

“I want to emphasise that eligibility still depends on the auction item. If the item cannot be owned by foreigners, participation won’t be allowed. Freehold land is one such example,” Abidin added.

The decision to allow foreigners without an NPWP to participate aims to optimise state revenues. Abidin highlighted the importance of considering the global market’s interest, stating, “For instance, if an object is not in high demand domestically but attracts interest from foreigners, it might still bring revenue. While some objects may have certain aspects to consider, as long as the law doesn’t prohibit it, we are open to such participation.”

In a notable achievement, the Directorate General of State Assets at the Ministry of Finance reported a record total value of auction transactions, reaching Rp44.34 trillion throughout 2023. This achievement stands as the highest record in the history of auctions in Indonesia.

