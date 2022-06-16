Anumodit Chaturvedi, Grand Hyatt Jakarta’s New Hotel Manager

Grand Hyatt Jakarta has appointed Anumodit Chaturvedi as the new Hotel Manager.

Chaturvedi reports directly to the General Manager and is responsible for ensuring daily operations of the newly renovated hotel. Working in Hyatt hotels for more than 15 years, he started as an Assistant Manager at Hyatt Regency New Delhi in 2007.

He then moved to Grand Hyatt Singapore for five years prior to joining Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur. He enjoyed learning new experiences in the food and beverage department at the strategic hotel before assuming the role of Director of Rooms.

With Chaturvedi as the new Hotel Manager, Grand Hyatt Jakarta continues to offer its commendable hospitality service across the 424 guestrooms, six dining outlets, meeting, and entertainment facilities.