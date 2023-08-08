Le Parc Luxury Residence: A Garden of Eden in the Heart of the City

Amidst the hustle and bustle of Jakarta, one of the world’s fastest-growing metropolises lies a private, serene sanctuary in the heart of the city.

A hidden gem in Jakarta’s most prestigious precinct. A secret Garden of Eden tucked in the midst of an urban jungle…. Welcome to Le Parc – the epitome of exclusivity and luxury in Jakarta’s CBD.

What makes Le Parc so unique is its low-density concept, distinct from its neighbouring skyscrapers and high-rise residences. Set amongst three hectares of lush, pet-friendly landscape, Le Parc has a total of only 106 exclusive units – an unprecedented ratio on land that is considered prime real estate – making Le Parc a rare collector’s piece property that delivers the utmost privacy as the only low-rise, low-density luxury residence at one of the most coveted addresses in Jakarta, just a stone’s throw away from the iconic Bundaran HI.

Designed by world-renowned architect Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo (WATG), the firm behind innovative architecture such as The Mansion at MGM Grand and The Venetian in Las Vegas, Le Parc boasts the same exceptional quality and design originality, evidenced by the residence’s unique centrepiece: a fully, climate-controlled indoor garden atrium with dramatic ceilings and a retractable skylight – the first and only of its kind in Indonesia. Other signature facilities include an Olympic-length swimming pool, a Brunswick games room, a private screen room, a resident’s tea lounge, a wine cellar and cigar lounge, as well as a private bowling alley.

Le Parc’s luxury residence consists of three buildings: The Mansion, The Townhomes and The Terraces – each with its own unique selling points and distinct features. As the name might suggest, The Mansion delivers a truly grand lifestyle that elevates apartment living to the next level. Known as the crown jewel of Le Parc, The Mansion has only 30 exclusive, bespoke palatial suites up to 1,693 square metres in size, four to five bedrooms, and options of a private pool or sunken garden and garage.

For those who love to entertain and seek an apartment with distinctive character, The Townhomes offers 25 unique, single and multi-storey units ranging from 264–780 square metres, four to five bedrooms, and separate floors for entertaining and living with options of a private pool or sunken garden and garage. Meanwhile, catered for active, modern families, The Terraces make for the perfect luxury starter homes with 51 simplex units ranging from 193–282 square metres, three to four bedrooms, and direct access to a lifestyle mall.

No matter which you choose, Le Parc delivers the same exceptional, uncompromising quality in all its units, which come semi-furnished with complete wet and dry kitchen appliances, smart home features, en-suite bedrooms and walk-in closets in every master bedroom.

Le Parc is strategically located within the Thamrin Nine complex, a first-of-its-kind, world-class superblock with a myriad of offerings including the first observatory deck in Indonesia, a lifestyle mall with a premium supermarket and IMAX theatre, a sports hall and racquet club, an amphitheatre for live performances, and a range of hospitality offerings, including PARKROYAL Hotel & Service Suites, Pan Pacific Hotel and the first Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Indonesia.

Whether for living or as an investment, Le Parc unlocks boundless opportunities as a rare freehold property in Jakarta’s CBD, which boasts one of the highest occupancy rates and rental demand in Indonesia. Surrounded by prestigious shopping malls, luxury hotels, embassies, offices and transport hubs, such as the MRT, LRT, Airport Train and Commuter Line, Le Parc comes with the metropolis at your doorstep while providing a peaceful enclave for people and pets alike, amidst the hubbub of the city. Book a visit today and discover a curated lifestyle with exemplary style and world-class amenities!

LE PARC AT THAMRIN NINE