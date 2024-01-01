Blissful Ramadan at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Embrace the upcoming Holy month of Ramadan with a sense of togetherness and gratitude at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia.

Experience the essence of Ramadan at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia, where meticulously designed iftar menus and captivating traditional decorations await, offering an opportunity to create precious moments with your loved ones. Whether indulging in luxurious stays or partaking in memorable dining experiences, let Pullman Jakarta Indonesia be your haven for embracing the true spirit of Ramadan.

Serenity Ramadan Stay Package

Pamper yourself and your family amidst the serenity of the Ramadan season with an unforgettable stay at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia. Available from 10th March to 9th April 2024, the special package starts from Rp1,975,000++ per room per night, inclusive of breakfast or suhoor at the renowned Sana Sini Restaurant. Guests can also choose between a delightful iftar at Sana Sini or indulge in the Ramadan Takjil at Le Chocolat.

Are you also looking forward to the upcoming Eid Holiday? Plan your reunion with family and loved ones from 10th to 11th April 2024, with prices starting from Rp2,325,000++ per room per night. This exclusive offer includes breakfast and a lavish Lebaran Brunch at Sana Sini Restaurant, known for its exquisite culinary delights.

Delightful Gifts by Makaron Bakeshop

Spread happiness and share the Ramadan Spirit with Makaron’s Kareem Hampers, the perfect gift for friends, family, coworkers, and business partners. Available in three box options starting from Rp950,000++ per box of six items, hampers by Pullman Jakarta Indonesia are filled with delicious treats to delight your loved ones. Enjoy a 10% early bird discount for bookings made before 17th March 2024.

Additionally, elevate each meaningful moment during the Holy Month with Makaron’s exclusive Ramadan-inspired dish, the ‘Kolak Pisang Cake.’ Priced at Rp400,000++ per cake, this delightful treat blends traditional flavours with a modern twist, making it a perfect addition to your Ramadan celebration. The ‘Kolak Pisang Cake’ is available from 21st February to 21st April 2024.

Taste of Ramadan at Sana Sini

Embark on an unforgettable culinary journey with the Ramadan Mubarak Iftar at the renowned Sana Sini Restaurant, curated by Pullman Jakarta Indonesia’s expert culinary team throughout the month of Ramadan. Indulge in a lavish spread of International, Indonesian, and Middle Eastern cuisine, featuring live carving stations of succulent Lamb Mandi, an array of Cold Mezzeh, traditional Takjil, and decadent sweets. Available daily from 10th March to 10th April 2024, at Rp638,000++ per person.

Celebrate the spirit of togetherness with a Glorious Brunch at Sana Sini Restaurant from 10th to 11th April 2024. Delight in a wide selection of Lebaran delicacies, including Ketupat, Opor Ayam, Rendang, Kambing Guling, an assortment of seafood on ice, and much more, priced at Rp588,000++ per person.

Limited seats are available! Secure your spot by booking before 10th March 2024, and enjoy an exclusive early bird discount of 15%.

Harmony Hi-Tea at Le Chocolat

Indulge in the perfect evening and breakfasting with our indulgent Hi-Tea experience at Le Chocolat. Immerse yourself in a charming ambience as you savour a delightful selection of traditional Indonesian treats, including Kolak, Es Campur, Kurma, Jajan Pasar, Bakwan Sayur, Tahu Isi, and Risol, expertly prepared to tantalise your taste buds.

Priced at Rp380,000++ per person, including your choice of tea or coffee, our Indulgent Hi-Tea is the ideal way to unwind and treat yourself. Available from 21st February to 21st April 2024, from 3.00 PM to 8.00 PM.

Iftar Refresher at The Back Room

Looking for a refreshing drink to satisfy your thirst during Ramadan? Look no further than The Back Room, where we are serving up a specially crafted Ramadan mocktail designed to energise your body after a day of fasting.

Priced at Rp100,000++ per glass, this Ramadan mocktail is a refreshing blend of flavours that will invigorate your senses. Whether you prefer it served cold to cool off or hot for a comforting treat, this mocktail is the perfect way to revitalise yourself during Ramadan.

Blissful Reunion at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Experience an unforgettable gathering to commemorate the Holy Month of Ramadan with your colleagues and friends at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia. From 10th March to 21st April 2024, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia invites you to host your Iftar or Halal Bi Halal event at one of the exclusive private venues.

The package starts from Rp22,500,000 nett and is designed to provide an ambient experience for groups of at least 30 individuals. This inclusive package features complimentary iced water, a selection of soft drinks, and a variety of Takjil to delight your guests. Additionally, you will enjoy complimentary usage of audio-visual equipment and the venue for four hours, ensuring a seamless and memorable gathering.

Choose Pullman Jakarta Indonesia for your group event during Ramadan and let them take care of every detail while you focus on creating meaningful connections and cherished memories.

