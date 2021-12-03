IMEI Registration on Hold Following Cyber 1 Building Fire

A fire that hit the Cyber 1 Building in Kuningan, South Jakarta, on the afternoon of Thursday 2nd December has resulted in the collapse of a number of internet services and data centres.

One of those affected is the data centre, or server, that manages the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) software, according to Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate. CEIR functions to identify International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of various telecommunication devices, such as smartphones, that enter Indonesia, so that they can get services from local cellular operators.

“The server that manages CEIR in Cyber 1 Building has been shut down, so the IMEI identification process through CEIR has been disrupted,” Johnny explained in an official statement on Friday 3rd December.

Johnny continued that this disruption has also had an impact on various procedures related to IMEI registration by the CEIR software, disrupting the following processes:

The IMEI registration process for mobile devices, handheld computers, and tablets for passenger baggage and consignments carried out through the Directorate General of Customs and Excise, Finance Ministry.

The IMEI registration process for mobile devices, handheld computers, and tablets belonging to state guests, VVIPs, and VIPs carried out through the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The IMEI registration process for devices owned by foreign tourists carried out through Cellular Mobile Telecommunication Network Operators.

The IMEI Production Registration Certificate (TPP) registration process that is carried out through the Industry Ministry.

The process of replacing a new SIM card through a cellular mobile telecommunication network operator.

The activation process for new mobile devices, handheld computers, and tablets that is carried out through sales outlets across Indonesia.

“The entire list of processes covered above cannot be carried out as usual until the recovery of the post-fire conditions that occurred in the Cyber 1 Building,” said Johnny.

For now, Johnny said that his team is still waiting for the latest news from the Cyber 1 Building manager and the CEIR data centre manager. They are waiting to understand the next steps that must be taken regarding the recovery of the CEIR machine as well as the IMEI registration process.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” concluded Johnny.

Meanwhile, the Cyber 1 building is now operating normally, pointed out Cyber 1 Building Manager Dwi Anggodo.

“In addition to the second floor, it is already operating. Employees are using the emergency stairs because the elevator is not functioning yet,” said Dwi.

The second floor of the building is known to be the point of origin of the fire. Dwi said that even though the Cyber 1 Building is operating again, the smell of smoke from the fire is still present.

The fire in the Cyber 1 Building occurred around 12:35pm on 2nd December. The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit. Firefighters used 22 appliances during the extinguishing process.

The fire was extinguished about 30 minutes after the incident. At least two people have been confirmed dead from smoke inhalation following the incident, known to be students of Taruna Bhakti Vocational School in Depok.

