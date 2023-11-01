Indonesia’s Best Course 2023 – Bandung Parahyangan Golf Swings to Victory

Bandung Parahyangan Golf has been crowned “Indonesia’s Best Course” for 2023 by the World Golf Awards, which was held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

“We extend our heartiest gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this remarkable journey. Your belief in us propels our strides towards greater heights, aspiring to be listed among the top 100 golf courses globally,” quoted from Bandung Parahyangan Golf’s written statement.

Alongside 17 notable competitors, Parahyangan Golf isn’t merely a ground for play. It’s an oasis where golf aficionados nationwide and globally (from Jakarta, Surabaya, Korea, Japan, Singapore to Malaysia) come to immerse in a sublime golfing experience amidst a picturesque backdrop Kota Baru Parahyangan.

Bob Moore has crafted a Championship Golf Course that presents a delightful challenge unlike any other in Indonesia, leading to three years of triumphs for the golf course since its inauguration in 2018. Such titles include “Best New Course in Asia Pacific” in 2019 and “Best Golf Club Experience in Asia Pacific” at the Asia Pacific Golf Summit awards event.

“Our vision transcends beyond being an international standard golf course. We aim for Parahyangan Golf to be a quintessence of a five-star golfing experience harmoniously intertwined with the warmth of five-star hospitality,” continued the statement.