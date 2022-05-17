Emerhub Bali Opens a New Office in Sunset Road, Bali

Emerhub Indonesia (EMERHUB) has opened a new branch on Bali’s Sunset Road.

Sanur’s branch serves customers from Denpasar and the eastern part of Bali, while the second branch serves clients from Kuta and Canggu in the southern part of the island.

As of February 2022, Bali has reopened its borders to international visitors, with the Indonesian government permitting the return of foreign visitors from any country. According to the Indonesian Health Ministry, more than 77 percent of all adults in Bali are fully vaccinated, far above the global average of 42.7 percent.

If COVID-19 cases are kept under control, the recovery could speed up even more in 2022, as private consumption should rebound along with improved consumer and investor confidence. Increased production and investment activity will be needed to meet recovering private consumption and domestic demand. In 2022, economic growth is expected to return to its pre-pandemic levels of five percent.

Emerhub Bali, led by Branch Manager Rakesh Kapoor, views this as an opportunity to assist clients in reestablishing, growing, and expanding their businesses in Bali. “Emerhub is committed to providing professional guidance and support so that you, the investor and business owner, can focus on the creative and fun part,” explained Kapoor.

Emerhub has been assisting more than 5,000 foreign companies and clients with business consultancy and support in various industries for over 10 years in Southeast Asia.

“In today’s rapidly changing regulatory environment, having a reliable business partner who can understand your vision and mission, and work with you to translate it into reality not only in Bali but in Indonesia is very critical. Last year, a few Bali-based brands and businesses expanded into Indonesia’s capital cities, and they experienced their greatest success yet – and the same can be said for everyone else,” said Emerhub Indonesia CEO Onnie Khristanto. “Through offices in Bali and Jakarta, Emerhub is ready to assist its clients with everything from obtaining a business license, recruiting top talent to providing top-line strategy.”

Emerhub’s Headhunting, Recruitment, and Employee of Record services assist clients in dealing with the complexities and administration of hiring high-quality talent while adhering to Indonesia’s labour laws and rules.