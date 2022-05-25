Ascott, Ciputra and Asia Green Real Estate Open Green-Certified Citadines Sudirman Jakarta

The Ascott Limited (Ascott), CapitaLand Investment Limited’s (CLI) wholly owned lodging business unit, is expanding its portfolio in Indonesia with the opening of its third Citadines-branded property; Citadines Sudirman Jakarta.

The serviced apartment is located within The Newton 1 Tower, a mixed development which also includes a residential component. Newton 1 Tower is jointly developed and owned by Ciputra and Asia Green Real Estate.

Citadines Sudirman Jakarta is strategically located in Jakarta’s golden triangle, surrounded by shopping malls, modern office buildings, eateries, and just a stone’s throw away from the busiest Sudirman area and some of Jakarta’s main business and entertainment hotspots. Citadines Sudirman Jakarta is operated by Ascott, one of the largest international owners and operators of serviced residences and hotels in Indonesia. Ascott’s portfolio spans more than 200 cities across over 30 countries in the Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA.

“The opening of Citadines Sudirman Jakarta also dovetails with Indonesia reopening its borders and easing its travel restrictions. Citadines Sudirman Jakarta is well-positioned to meet the strong demand from business, and leisure guests travelling to and within Indonesia. A green-certified development, Citadines Sudirman Jakarta offers a comfortable and sustainable home-away-from-home experience for our guests,” said Charles Lee Abbott, Ascott’s Regional General Manager for Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Citadines Sudirman Jakarta offers the comfort of serviced residences and the flexibility of a hotel, where guests can live, work and play, experiencing the buzz of city life. The 253-unit Citadines Sudirman Jakarta offers studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as family suites. Each apartment has a private balcony offering stunning city views of Jakarta’s skyline. It is also fully furnished with amenities such as LED televisions, a microwave oven, an induction stove, a refrigerator as well as a high-quality indoor air conditioning system with air filtering and air quality monitoring capabilities, providing a comfortable and healthy stay for guests.

Through activ∞, guests can enjoy an array of amenities, such as an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness zone and a park which includes an outdoor jogging track and fitness corner. Guests can also enjoy a curated programme to jumpstart their city living with key places to explore within the neighbourhood. Coffee lovers will enjoy For The Love of Coffee, where they can enjoy a series of local coffee selections upon check-in at the self-service coffee corner in the lobby. Other facilities at the serviced apartment also include a kid’s pool, launderette and meeting rooms.

“Ciputra has been collaborating with Ascott for more than two decades. We are confident in Ascott’s resilience amid challenges in the global hospitality industry. Previously, Ascott has managed three of our properties under the Ascott and Somerset brands. Citadines Sudirman Jakarta is the fourth property that we trust to be managed by Ascott. Partnering with a well-recognised, experienced, award-winning lodging operator as well as the Swiss sustainable real estate investor Asia Green Real Estate, makes us optimistic that this property will perform well,” said Sugwantono Tanto, Director of Ciputra Group.

Asia Green Real Estate is an asset manager fully regulated by FINMA, specialising in sustainable residential and office investments in Asia. The company maintains offices in Singapore, Jakarta, Shanghai, Chengdu, Guiyang, Hong Kong, and Zurich. With the presence in both Asia and Europe, the team optimally combines local execution skills with an international perspective, strong investment discipline and high governance standards. Asia Green‘s strong local presence and long-standing local partner network allow a hands-on approach and direct access to first-class investment opportunities in fast-growing metropolises in Asia such as Jakarta. www.asiagreen.com

“Building green buildings and sustainable residences are our company’s DNA. We are a partner of the IFC World Bank Group’s EDGE certification program. We are proud to be committed to certifying all of our properties with multiple green building labels. We have dedicated green building experts who analyse each project’s resource efficiency and help develop environmentally, economically and socially sound buildings,” said Alex Buechi, Partner Asia Green Real Estate.

“This is the first Citadines property in Jakarta that brings the green building concept to your doorstep. We applied several technical solutions in this building, including Low-E laminated double glass, LED bulbs, a VRV Cooling system and multi-split AC for energy savings. The building also uses efficient water fixtures, less embodied energy in materials, and installed high-efficiency air filtration systems to maintain safe levels of indoor air quality such as Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5.”

Citadines Sudirman Jakarta obtained EDGE certification3 from the Green Building Council Indonesia. The property is projected to achieve more than 20 percent energy savings, more than 35 percent water savings and use 50 percent less embodied energy. Citadines Sudirman Jakarta is the first Ascott property in Indonesia with a high-quality air filtration system within the building. Via the building’s air filtration system, external air from outside will be filtered before being piped into the building, delivering clean air to the building occupants within.

