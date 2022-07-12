Cross Hotels & Resorts: Wealth of Hotel Signings

CEO of Cross Hotels & Resorts Harry Thaliwal has announced the promotions of Paul Wilson to the positioning of Executive Vice President, Ratchaya Termsilkanok to VP Strategy & Digital Transformation, Evan Burns to Country Manager Indonesia, and Tran Lam to Director of Technical Services & Business Development, as part of the company’s bold expansion across the Asia Pacific and beyond.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the future of Cross Hotels & Resorts, with the energetic young leadership team we have developed from within, our potential is unlimited,” exclaimed Thaliwal.

“There is no one better than our new Executive Vice President, Paul Wilson, to both inspire and deliver on our promise of operational excellence throughout our business. The tremendous growth we’ve experienced over the past years is only the beginning.

“Together with Ratchaya Termsilkanok, Evan Burns, and Tran Lam, we have already celebrated several signings across the Asia Pacific this year, including our 716 key mega-deal with Tan Thanh Trading & Tourism JSC in Vietnam, and six hotels in Bali,” he continued.

Paul Wilson, Executive Vice President

Paul Wilson, who joined Cross Hotels & Resorts in 2018 as the Executive Vice President Commercial, has been instrumental in establishing the group as one of the fastest-growing brands in Southeast Asia. “My career has been built around my two greatest passions: building high-performing teams and smashing commercial performance across the world’s most competitive markets, ”he said.

As Executive Vice President, Wilson will be responsible for leading the group’s operational excellence and the successful execution of all aspects of the company’s global guest strategy, including brand development, sales and marketing, revenue management, guest engagement, digital transformation, and loyalty strategies.

Wilson has led unprecedented growth by championing innovative new business models at both the strategic and tactical levels. Whether it’s his agile approach to new owners’ contracts or instigating the business’s game-changing use of social media, his ability to think differently has brought “The Cross Way” to life, with unprecedented success.

Evan Burns, Country Manager of Indonesia

For the past four years, Evan Burns has been the General Manager for Away Bali Legian as well as Area Manager for Indonesia and Japan. Burns has been passionately seeking opportunities for business development across both countries with phenomenal success.

He has been instrumental in signing new management agreements for Tanadewa Resort & Spa Ubud by Cross Collection, Tanadewa Villas & Spa Nusa Dua by Cross Collection, and more recently Away Lombok Mandalika & Amber Lombok Beach Resort by Cross Collection. He has also extended the company footprint in Japan with the opening of Away Okinawa Kouri Island Resort, the jewel in the crown for Cross Hotels & Resorts Japan. The tropical paradise resort overlooks the emerald green seas of Okinawa and opened in July 2021.

“My vision is to lead the expansion of Cross Hotels & Resorts further into Bali, Lombok, Jakarta, Yogyakarta, and beyond,” he said.

As remarked by Thaliwal, “Evan is a hands-on, roll your sleeves up and get stuck in leader and mentor to his team. He leads all operations from the front, ensuring our guests are exceptionally well looked after. He treats his teams like family and always delivers the best for our owners. I could not have asked for a better leader in Indonesia.”

Ratchaya Termsilkanok, VP of Strategy and Digital Transformation

Having joined Cross Hotels & Resorts in 2019 after an extensive career leading Revenue Management teams for Radisson, Marriot, and Dusit, Ratchaya Termsilkanok will now take the helm of the Strategy and Digital Transformation team, spearheading the company’s evolution at the intersection of technology and hospitality.

“Cross Hotels & Resorts continues to buck industry trends with our energy and ambition. We are consistently at the forefront of inspiring and adopting hospitality innovation. I am honoured to be leading our ongoing transformation,” he said.

Tran Lam, Director of Technical Services and Business Development

“Tran Lam has had the biggest year of his career,” said Thaliwal. “He was at the heart of our two-property, 716-key mega-deal in Vietnam signed with Tan Thanh Trading & Tourism JSC. It is one of the biggest greenfield deals in Asia and he achieved this against the backdrop of the global pandemic. I am so proud of what he has achieved, and we can only imagine how far he will go.”

Tran Lam possesses an extensive academic background in design, architecture, and engineering, and has worked for over 18 years on projects across the urban design space. As a young leader, he has taken charge of several high-profile projects in Vietnam, China, and the UK, valued at over $50 million. He will be based in Vietnam to guide Cross Hotels & Resort’s expansion in the country.

“I am so excited to be introducing our luxury and lifestyle brands to Southeast Asia. Our luxury by design approach is capturing the imagination of owners who share our progressive culture. We are at our best when we are building relationships with visionary owners who share in our passion to create luxury travel experiences that inspire our guests.”