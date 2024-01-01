The Ascott Limited (Ascott), CapitaLand Investment Limited’s (CLI) wholly-owned lodging business unit, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest property, Harris Cibinong City Mall Bogor.

The hotel is strategically located in the city of a new destination and nestled in a prime location in Cibinong, Bogor. With its strategic location and accessibility, Harris Cibinong City Mall Bogor is poised to emerge as the new destination of choice for the vibrant Jabodetabek area. This hotel is operated under the company’s name PT Puri Wahid Pratama. The honourable mentions for the Commissioner and Director of PT Puri Wahid Pratama, Mr Denny Putra Husodo and Mr Hugianto Setyo.

The hotel boasts a lavish design that reflects the essence of a vibrant stay experience. Each room is thoughtfully designed to provide spacious and comfortable accommodations, ensuring a delightful stay for every guest. Offering 219 stylish rooms that provide five types of rooms, including the Harris Room, Harris Unique, Harris Balcony, Harris Suites, and Harris Presidential Suites, each of these rooms features a luxurious design and spacious layout, providing guests with a comfortable and stylish environment throughout their stay.

Mr Charles Lee Abbott, Ascott’s Regional General Manager for Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines, said: “Stepping into 2024, we proudly open the doors of Harris Cibinong City Mall Bogor, as well as the first opening property in 2024. This property marks our 85th property now in operation, spanning across 20 vibrant cities in Indonesia. This year, as we plan to extend our geographical footprint, we are approaching some new city development as a new potential market for us to grow bigger in Indonesia. This expansion is a testament to our growing brand and our commitment to bringing world-class hospitality to diverse locales.”

Harris Cibinong City Mall Bogor features a range of facilities to cater to the diverse needs of its guests, including meeting rooms, swimming pools, a kids’ club, Tepi Langit Restaurant, and Ambre Lounge. The property also has an expansive Grand Ballroom, where up to 1500 individuals can gather for meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions. Adding versatility, Harris Cibinong City Mall Bogor also boasts 12 meeting rooms, ensuring flexibility to meet a variety of event needs. The hotel also connects to the Cibinong City Mall, providing guests with convenient shopping and entertainment options.

Harris Cibinong City Mall Bogor is built as the new concept of the new generation of Harris Hotels brand, which is more vibrant and modern with the essence of Living in Balance, where guests can relax and be themselves with friends, colleagues, and family while forging new connections with others. With personal wellness as a key to life, Harris offers what guests need to live a healthy and sustainable life.

Prior to the hotel opening, a Photo Hunt competition was held as one of Harris Hotels’ signature brand activation activities, with a theme of Urban Echoes. The competition received high enthusiasm from the photography community, which reached more than 200 participants. Three winners and twelve finalists were selected with a total prize of Rp10 million. Harris Cibinong City Mall Bogor also invite Firdaus Fadlil, Tigor Lubis, and Bambang Wijanarko known as professional photographers, as judges for this competition. The selected photos from the winners will be displayed to decorate the interior of the hotel.

Special opening rate from IDR 960,000++ per night

In celebration of the Harris Cibinong City Mall Bogor opening, guests can enjoy a special opening offer starting from Rp960,000++ per night, valid for the booking period until 31st March 2024. Register as an ASR member and unlock all the benefits when you book and stay at our properties across the world. ASR membership registration is complimentary. The ASR membership comprises Classic, Silver, Gold and Platinum, and with every tier upgrade, members will receive more benefits such as bonus points, complimentary room upgrades, room discount e-vouchers as well as early check-ins and late check-outs. For more information and reservations, please visit www.discoverasr.com and social media @harriscibinongcitymallbogor or @discoverasrindonesia.