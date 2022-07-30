Steam, Epic Games, PayPal Blocked in Indonesia

Eight Private Scope Electronic System Operators (PSE) have been officially blocked by the Communication and Information Ministry starting Saturday 30th July 2022.

“Yes, there are eight PSEs (including Steam),” said the Director General of Aptika at the Communications and Informatics Ministry, Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, when contacted by detikINET.

The eight PSEs that have been blocked are:

Yahoo search engine

Steam

Dota

Counter-Strike

Epic Games

Origin.com

Xandr.com

PayPal

The Ministry sent letters to PSEs operating with Electronic System on 22nd July 2022 to notify them of their obligation to immediately register within five working days from 25th July 2022.

The blocking was because they did not register for PSE, as echoed by the ministry two years ago, especially in the past month.

The PSE registration has been mandated by government regulation number 71 of 2019 concerning electronic system and transaction operators, as well as Communication and Informatics Minister regulation number 5 of 2020 concerning Private Scope Electronic System Operators (PSE).

Through this PSE rule, companies that operate digitally, such as having a website or application, must register to operate in the territory of Indonesia. This registration obligation is aimed at both foreign and local companies.

Because they did not register, the ministry has imposed sanctions in the form of temporary termination of access to the eight PSEs as of 29th July 2022 at 11:59pm local Jakarta time/WIB.

The ministry said the block was in accordance with the observations of the Directorate General of Applications and Informatics Control (Aptika), the Directorate General of Aptika, Communications and Informatics Ministry on 100 Electronic Systems with the highest traffic that had not yet been registered.

Termination of access to other electronic systems will be carried out gradually and periodically in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.