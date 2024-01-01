Can you resist that melting cheese on the top of a freshly baked slice of pizza? We swear the smell of Italian herbs never fails to make you have a bite or two…

Italian dishes are fancied all over the world, including Indonesia. There are now many Italian restaurants that serve authentic flavours to satisfy their customers’ love of Italian delicacies. Balboni Ristorante is one to be mentioned. As one of LDS Lifestyle’s brands, Balboni Ristorante offers classic Italian cuisine at a friendly price.

Located at Flavor Bliss Alam Sutera and The Breeze BSD City, Balboni Ristorante has become everyone’s favourite choice for authentic pizza and pasta. Balboni offers mind-blowing homemade pizza dough, baked in a special wood-fired oven. It presents a pizza that is not too thin and not too thick, with a crispy crust but remains soft inside.

The pasta is freshly made by talented artisans and gives off the best taste Italy has to offer. Balboni proposes simple pizza and pasta with extraordinary taste, which has been adjusted to match the Indonesian palate.

One of Balboni Ristorante’s signature pizzas is the ‘Quatro Formaggio Pizza‘ which is topped with four types of cheeses. You can add truffle honey to have a unique and delightful flavour as you enjoy this signature dish.

Moving to pasta selections, you can try Casarecce allo Tartufata, a recommendation from Balboni. It is made with casarecce pasta, authentic cream sauce, shiitake mushrooms, shimeji, and beef bacon on top.

For the main course, you can order ‘Braciolle di Manzo ai Melanzana‘, which is Sous Vide Premium Stuffed-Beef Tenderloin with marinara sauce. It comes with fresh and tasty white cheddar cheese, garlic bread, and roasted eggplant. A savoury yet tasty choice for a warm dinner.

In Balboni, customers are welcome to see the food-making process closely through the open kitchen concept. Its spacious place, homey ambience, and fascinating photo spots complete the Italian dining experience at Balboni Ristorante.

In the near future, Balboni will also rebrand and change the current positioning. LDS Lifestyle Group chooses the Plaza Senayan area as the new location. The closer it is to the heart of the capital, the easier access to get to Balboni Ristorante.