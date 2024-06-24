What’s New at Bali Dynasty Resort – Best Family Resort in Bali

Bali Dynasty Resort invites guests to experience the perfect blend of family-friendly charm and sophisticated luxury in the heart of South Kuta, Bali.

Bali Dynasty Resort is always striving to improve your stay with them. They are delighted to introduce a range of exciting improvements and new facilities designed to make your stay even more enjoyable with your family. From stunning new restaurants to family-friendly facilities, here’s what’s new at Bali Dynasty Resort for you and your family to explore:

Golden Lotus’ Stunning New Mural

Experience the stunning transformation at Golden Lotus Chinese Restaurant. Bali Dynasty Resort’s exquisite new mural depicts a beautiful goddess amidst a lotus field, creating an elegant and serene atmosphere. This artistic addition enhances the dining experience and makes every visit a visual and culinary delight. Enjoy the best Chinese cuisine carefully prepared by master Chef Teng Sang Lee.

Café Piazza – Italian Delicacies Await You

Indulge yourself in the newly designed Café Piazza, which now serves authentic Italian cuisine. The vibrant Italian ambience, complemented by stunning décor, sets the scene for an unforgettable dining experience. Whether you are in the mood for classic pasta, pizza, delicious cakes, or speciality coffees, Café Piazza promises to transport your taste buds straight to Italy.

H2O and Oasis – Newly Renovated

Discover the newly renovated H2O and Oasis, previously named H2O Upper Deck. Offering more comfort and style, these redesigned dining areas and lounges are perfect for relaxing and entertaining. With an improved larger space and a chic atmosphere, H2O and Oasis are the ideal places to soak up the lively environment and enjoy the exciting menu options. Why not have a cocktail or two? Theme night dinners with entertainment are available seven nights a week, where kids can eat for free!

Introducing Our New Facility – Pupa Toddler Room

Bali Dynasty Resort is delighted to introduce the brand-new Pupa Toddler Room, designed especially for your little ones. This safe and fun environment is the perfect place for the youngest guests to play and explore. Equipped with age-appropriate toys and activities, the Pupa Toddler Room ensures that children have an enjoyable and memorable stay at Bali Dynasty Resort.

For more information about Bali Dynasty Resort, please visit bdr.pphotels.com