Repatriation Package at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan

With a choice of three spacious rooms; 63 sqm Grand Room, 110 sqm Mayfair Suite or 177 sqm two-bedroom Executive Suite, make your mandatory self-quarantine a pleasurable stay experience at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan,

which is a CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability)-certified five-star hotel by the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry.

• The Grand Room (63 sqm) is from Rp16.4 million nett per room per seven nights for single occupancy.

• The Mayfair Suite (110 sqm) is from Rp33.9 million nett per room per seven nights for single occupancy.

• The Executive Suite (177 sqm) is from Rp50.3 million nett per room per seven nights for double occupancy.

All rates are inclusive of:

• Packaged in-room breakfast, lunch, and dinner served daily

• Complimentary one-way transfer from airport to hotel

• Five pieces of laundry per person per day (non-accumulative)

• Complimentary high-speed internet access



Terms and Conditions:

• Inclusive of all applicable taxes

• Additional person is chargeable at Rp1 million nett per person per night

• Mandatory 2x PCR swab tests by the appointed lab are chargeable at Rp495,000 nett per PCR per person.

Make your booking via the website or please contact:

– Lany Septiany +628118500898 or email: [email protected]

– Raditya Pinandita +6281298298918 or email: [email protected]

– Reservations +62 21 2551 8800 or email: [email protected]