Katamama Hotel Reopens as Potato Head Suites

Potato Head’s Andra Matin-designed boutique hotel, Potato Head Suites, is ready to embrace guests from 28th June 2022 onwards.

The 58-suite artisan property, formerly known as Katamama, reopens as Potato Head Suites, the soul of Desa Potato Head, Seminyak’s sustainable beachfront creative village. With walls of textural temple bricks handmade in an ancient Balinese village and bespoke Jengki teak furniture recalling young Indonesian designers’ rebellious mid-century modern enthusiasm after independence from the Dutch, the hotel is a sanctuary for craftsmanship and artistry in every sense. Each element is imbued with meaning thanks to a fusion of ancient tradition with modern aesthetics. Warmth exudes as much from the custom furnishings, hand-woven, naturally dyed textiles, and intricate local handicrafts.

Potato Head Suites is truly an oasis of peace and beauty, not only from the spacious suites—which come with access to the beach club and daybeds, gym and spa, plus in-room breakfast at no extra charge, a Zero Waste Kit and Anjat beach set—but the long, lush private pool are exclusive to its own guests. Akademi is the hotel’s experiential award-winning bar pouring curated craft cocktails and also offering workshops, while a new offering for each suite’s in-room bar can be personalised based on the guests’ intentions: wellness reset or party recharge.

Guests of the beloved escape are invited as well to engage in the inspiring activities happening on every corner. In keeping with the “Good Times, Do Good” ethos of Potato Head, there are energy activations and meditations under the rising sun, morning yoga for kids and adults, art installations made out of waste, sustainable workshops for all ages and jamu-making, plus a vibrant library, co-working centre, and record listening lounge.

Prices start from Rp4.3 million a night, including taxes. Guests can experience the following:

Tune in and tune out from the comfort of your room

In-room zero-waste and safety kit

Daily breakfast

Access to the library and co-working facilities at Studio Eksotika

Circle Store – a space to refill your in-room zero-waste amenities, so that you can leave your disposable toiletries at home.

Daily medicinal tonics from the Jamu Bar

Morning yoga

Spa and 24 hour gym

Sustainability workshops for adults and kids at Sweet Potato Lab

Bookings can be made from 23rd May via email [email protected] or the website.