Jakarta, a huge and bustling metropolis, located on the most populous island of Java is home to over 11 million people of diverse backgrounds.

Jakarta is officially not a city, but a province with special status as the capital of Indonesia. It is divided into five cities: Jakarta Pusat (Central Jakarta), Jakarta Utara (North Jakarta), Jakarta Barat (West Jakarta), Jakarta Timur (East Jakarta), and Jakarta Selatan (South Jakarta). With its many suburbs, Jakarta has become a megapolitan city with its unique cosmopolitan flavour and diverse culture.

Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia and this megapolitan of Jakarta has charted impressive economic growth, thus attracting a good number of foreigners to live and work here over the years. Similar to other destinations in the world, Jakarta offers a wide range of accommodation styles to suit the needs, lifestyle and budget of every expatriate. However, finding the right fit for you and your family can take a lot of time and effort, and finding the right home is a critical part of making your relocation a success.

But even with a massive of some 28 million people packed into this megapolitan city, finding accommodation in Jakarta is never a complicated process. There is a wide variety of residential types in Jakarta for expatriates to choose from based on their preferences, lifestyle, and budget. Housing complexes, townhouses, services apartments, non-services apartments, detached homes, and villas are widely available, depending on the neighbourhood in which expatriates prefer to settle.

Jakarta boasts a number of family-friendly neighbourhoods. Central Jakarta is a great location for expats who want to get the most out of city living, while South Jakarta has more suburban neighbourhoods with large houses and villas. Some of the areas also offer easy access to some of the city’s international schools, making these locations an ideal choice for expat families.

For expatriates who just arrived in Jakarta, the language barrier might pose a problem in their journey of property search. It’s important that expatriates connect with a reliable local contact like Crown Indonesia who can assist them in finding the right accommodation.

The local support from Crown Indonesia

Crown Indonesia offers a home search service to all who plan to relocate to Indonesia, short- or long-term. With our Home Search service, we’ll impartially explain the options available to you. Advising on different residential areas, community facilities, safety and entertainment—keeping in your needs and budget.

We are prominent in local housing markets and able to negotiate favourable contract terms, as well as coordinate all the formalities in securing a new home. Our Home Search service can include:

Pre-arrival needs analysis or support

A tour of residential areas customised to your lifestyle and budget

Researching listings and arranging inspections of available properties, fully accompanied by property visits with a consultant of Crown Indonesia

Assistance with understanding the lease and property condition report

Assistance with property handover and getting moving-in organised

Settling-in services to make the process of setting up a property as simple as possible during those overwhelming first weeks.

Setting up home and we’ll advise on organising basic utilities, banking matters, driving licenses, insurance services, and local registrations.

Accommodation is easily and fairly arranged

Use our inside knowledge and partner network for all kinds of temporary and permanent accommodation, we’ll help you find the best locations as well as the best deals. Our access to a mix of furnished or semi-furnished corporate housing, extended stay hotel partners, and private rentals ensure you get the right balance of quality, location, and price.

Crown Indonesia is independent and able to work with all realtors and major landlords. You will benefit from truly independent and objective information and advice. For expatriates who are under corporate relocations, you can be assured that your company’s relocation policy and housing allowances are adhered to.

Preparation is everything, but there will always be surprises. Contact us or WhatsApp chat with us to learn more about our home search support for your relocations.

Contact us: