Airport Tax Increases at 11 Indonesian Airports, 16th July

The Transportation Ministry has adjusted the tariff for Aircraft Passenger Services (PJP2U), or airport tax, affecting 11 airports from 16th July 2022.

The change applies to both domestic and international flights.

According to a spokeswoman for the Transportation Ministry, Adita Irawati, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation approved the proposed increase in airport tax.

“The airport service tariff adjustment in the form of PJP2U proposed by airport operators can be approved with the obligation to disseminate information to the public widely and effectively,” explained Irawatito to detik.com, as quoted on Saturday 16th July.

The Ministry understands the burden of operating costs at airports organised by operators to ensure airport safety, security, and services in accordance with statutory regulations.

“Currently, we are asking airport operators to carry out massive socialisation to stakeholders so that the public gets adequate information and understanding,” he said.

In response to this, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said the airport tax increase had been adjusted because of two years of flight reductions during the pandemic.

“Some have reported it because of the increase in operating costs and also adjustments so that the airport can operate in accordance with environmental sustainability. The adaptation is also adjusted after the pandemic with the increase in operating costs from each airport,” said Uno on Friday 15th July.

The minister explained that the airport tax issue would be discussed again with the relevant ministries.

However, in order not to have an impact on the high price of airline tickets, airlines must increase the frequency of flights and the capacity of the number of passengers. Several airlines had agreed to increase flight frequency.

“We discussed this (increased ticket price) together including the Transportation Minister. With the addition of the number of flights, there are several committed airlines such as Air Asia, Lion Group, and Pelita Air, later the number of flights can be increased, so that ticket prices can be lowered,” he explained.

Uno hopes that the solution provided by the government can prevent the increase in air ticket prices when the airport tax also increases.

Meanwhile, the general chairman of the Indonesian Aviation Service User Association (Apjapi) Alvin Lie said he regrets that the airport tax increase happened suddenly without any socialisation like what the government had done.

“Some have been implemented since June 2022 and the increase in airport tax is not half-hearted in general, up to 20-40 percent,” said Lie when contacted by Kompas.com.

There will also be additional airports following this policy on 1st August. The impact of the airport tax increase will be felt directly by air transportation service users because the price of airline tickets will be more expensive. Whereas previously, the price of airline tickets was expensive because of the impact of the increase in the price of aviation fuel.

The following is a list of airport tax increases:

Starting 24th June 2022

Ambon Pattimura Airport (AMQ)

Domestic from Rp50,000 to Rp70,000

International from Rp150,000 to RP175,000

Kupang Airport (KOE)

Domestic from Rp40,000 to Rp70,000

International from Rp140,000 to Rp175,000

Starting 16th July 2022

Juanda Airport Surabaya (SUB)

Domestic from Rp101,000 to Rp119,880

International unchanged at Rp230,000

Sultan Hasanuddin Airport, South Sulawesi (UPG)

Domestic from Rp102,000 to Rp119,880

International unchanged at Rp230,000

SAMS Sepinggan Airport Balikpapan (BPN)

Domestic from Rp115,000 to Rp119,800

International unchanged at Rp230,000

Syamsudin Noor Airport, South Kalimantan (BDJ)

Domestic from Rp100,000 to Rp114,330

International unchanged at Rp200,000

Airport Jend. Ahmad Yani Semarang (SRG)

Domestic from Rp100,000 to Rp114,330

International unchanged at Rp210,000

Adi Sumarmo Boyolali Airport (SOC)

Domestic from Rp90,000 to Rp99,900

International unchanged at Rp200,000

Yogyakarta Adisucipto Airport (JOG)

Domestic from Rp50,000 to Rp69,930

International unchanged at Rp150,000

Lombok International Airport NTB Airport (LOP)

Domestic from Rp60,000 to Rp106,560

International from Rp200,000 to Rp250,860

Manado Sam Ratulangi Airport (MDC)

Domestic from Rp60,000 to Rp102,120

International from Rp150,000 to Rp202,020

Frans Kaisiepo Biak Airport (BIK)

Domestic from Rp30,000 to Rp66,600

International unchanged at Rp150,000

Sentani Jayapura Airport (DJJ)

Domestic from Rp55,000 to Rp94,350

International unchanged at Rp185,000

Starting 1st August 2022

Soekarno-Hatta airport terminal 2 (CGK

Domestic from Rp85,000 to Rp119,880

International from Rp150,000 to Rp177,600

Soekarno-Hatta airport terminal 3 (CGK)

Domestic from Rp130,000 to Rp168,720

International from Rp230,000 to Rp266,400

Medan Kualanamu Airport (KNO)

Domestic from Rp100,000 to Rp127,650

International from Rp230,000 to Rp266,400

Raden Inten II Lampung Airport (TKG)

Domestic from Rp50,000 to Rp72,150

New international rate of Rp100,000

Hasanuddin Airport Tanjung Pandan Airport (TJQ)

Domestic from Rp40,000 to Rp55,500

International unchanged at Rp90,000

Fatmawati Bengkulu Airport (BKS)