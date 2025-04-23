Wednesday, 23 April 2025

Indulge in the Art of Fine Living: Breakfast on Us at The Mayflower Jakarta

In the heart of Jakarta’s thriving business district, Sudirman, lies a haven of luxury and sophistication — The Mayflower Jakarta, Marriott Executive Apartments.

As a testament to the hotel’s commitment to exceptional hospitality, The Mayflower Jakarta is delighted to introduce its latest offering: ‘Breakfast on Us’. This exquisite experience is designed to delight your senses and leave you feeling refreshed and revitalised.

Imagine waking up to a warm and inviting breakfast, carefully crafted by the culinary experts to tantalise your taste buds. From the finest pastries to the freshest fruits, every dish is a masterpiece of flavour and presentation. The aroma of freshly brewed coffee drifts through the air, enticing you to start your day with a delightful meal. The Mayflower’s chefs take pride in preparing each dish with love and care, using only the freshest ingredients to create a truly unforgettable breakfast experience.

As you savour each bite, you’ll appreciate the attention to detail that defines every aspect of the breakfast service. The ‘Breakfast on Us’ promotion is a token of the hotel’s appreciation for your loyalty and a reflection of its dedication to providing an unparalleled guest experience. Whether you’re fuelling up for a busy day ahead or simply indulging in a leisurely morning meal, this breakfast offering is the perfect way to begin your day in style.

two bedroom deluxe

The Mayflower Jakarta boasts 96 elegantly appointed rooms, each providing a serene retreat from the bustling city beyond. Guests can unwind in the tranquil surroundings of the outdoor pool, rejuvenate in the state-of-the-art fitness centre, or indulge in a pampering treatment at the spa. The Café, The Mayflower’s signature dining venue, serves up delectable cuisine in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Strategically located in the heart of Sudirman, The Mayflower Jakarta offers easy access to the city’s premier business and entertainment districts. Whether you’re visiting for business or pleasure, the hotel provides the perfect base from which to explore Jakarta’s many attractions.

We invite you to experience the art of fine living at The Mayflower Jakarta. Book your stay and enjoy the ‘Breakfast on Us’ promotion — a culinary treat that will leave you feeling pampered and revitalised. For reservations and further information, please contact them at +62 21 5793 6888 or www.marriottexecutiveapartmentsjakarta.com.

