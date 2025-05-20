Kappa Senses Ubud: A New Luxury French Resort-Spa with a Heart for CSR and Community Impact

From Sustainable Design to Social Good, Kappa Senses Ubud Blends Holistic Wellness with a Deep Commitment to Giving Back.

Nestled just 10 minutes from the cultural heart of Ubud, Kappa Senses Ubud emerges as a serene sanctuary surrounded by emerald rice fields and lush tropical jungle. This newly unveiled luxury French resort-spa offers an immersive escape designed to reconnect guests with nature, culture, and community.

Spanning two hectares of verdant landscape, the resort features 76 elegantly crafted suites and villas that merge contemporary comfort with rich storytelling. Architectural elements inspired by the ancient Ramayana epics and seamless indoor-outdoor designs cultivate an atmosphere of tranquillity, where fresh air and spiritual energy flow freely.

A Resort Rooted in Purpose: Three Years of Meaningful Community Engagement

Kappa Senses Ubud has been deeply committed to sustainability and social responsibility since its inception. In 2025, under the theme “Hope for the Future,” the resort focused on supporting individuals with special needs and children living in challenging circumstances.

Among this year’s initiatives:

A heartfelt visit to the Kim Foundation , a learning centre for individuals with Down syndrome, autism, and cerebral palsy.

, a learning centre for individuals with Down syndrome, autism, and cerebral palsy. Ongoing support to local organisations, including Panti Asuhan Yayasan Al Islam Hidayatullah, Panti Asuhan Gayatri Widhya Mandalam, and Bali Baby Home.

These visits offered a humbling insight into the strength and resilience of the communities served.

Building on the momentum of 2024’s “Tribute to Resilience and Inclusion,” Kappa Senses Ubud expanded its partnerships to include four more organisations: Widya Asih, Cahaya Mutiara Ubud, Bhakti Senang Hati, and Sayangi Bali Foundation. Initiatives included:

The distribution of essential supplies and operational support.

A painting exhibition featuring artwork from Cahaya Mutiara and Bhakti Senang Hati.

100% of artwork sales, along with a portion of restaurant and merchandise revenue, directly benefit the artists and foundations.

The resort’s CSR journey began in 2023 with the renovation of an elementary school in Tanggayuda Village, creating an inspiring and nurturing learning environment for local children.

Over the past three years, Kappa Senses Ubud has remained guided by compassion, inclusion, and meaningful impact, fostering change through purposeful partnerships and heartfelt initiatives.

“Three Years of Meaningful Moments, Countless More to Come in 2025.”

A Culinary Journey: The Epicurean Nests

Dining at Kappa Senses Ubud is a sensory voyage in itself. The resort’s three distinctive restaurants, collectively known as The Epicurean Nests, offer thoughtfully curated culinary experiences:

Kokokan — A semi-gastronomic dining destination presenting refined international cuisine using modern techniques.

— A semi-gastronomic dining destination presenting refined international cuisine using modern techniques. Kelapa — A tranquil, all-day dining venue offering comforting dishes by day and elegant, intimate dinners with local and global influences by night.

— A tranquil, all-day dining venue offering comforting dishes by day and elegant, intimate dinners with local and global influences by night. Kepuh — The breakfast heart of the resort, showcasing dishes inspired by the diverse culinary traditions of the Majapahit Empire.

Complementing its cuisine, the resort features two expansive swimming pools, a floating library, a boutique, a 2,000-square-metre permaculture garden, and an iconic jungle swing offering panoramic views across Ubud’s serene landscape.

Wellness Redefined: OmTara Spa by Clarins

A cornerstone of the Kappa Senses Ubud experience, the OmTara Spa by Clarins spans over 1,000m², offering an exceptional blend of wellness and relaxation. Highlights include seven treatment rooms, hair and beauty salons, vitality pools, a hammam, a sauna, a Vichy shower, a 24-hour gym, and a Yoga Shala.

This exclusive partnership with Clarins, a brand renowned for its eco-conscious philosophy, delivers treatments that combine the power of plant-based extracts with the signature Clarins Touch — a 100% manual, results-driven method. Together, they create a sanctuary of healing in one of the world’s most spiritual destinations.

Kappa Instants

Guests are invited to experience Kappa Instants — daily, unique cultural encounters reflecting the five elements of the universe. Each instant is designed to deepen awareness, nurture connection, and awaken the senses, offering a profound immersion into both local culture and the natural world.

More Than a Stay — Live an Experience

At Kappa Senses Ubud, luxury is redefined as a journey of purpose, connection, and transformation. Through every meaningful encounter, serene setting, and mindful moment, guests are invited not simply to stay, but to truly live an experience.