Hyatt Hotels and Resorts Launch New Offers to Explore Indonesia

Exploring Indonesia’s diverse destinations just got easier with a new “Stay 3 Pay 2” offer from Hyatt hotels.

This offer allows guests to enjoy savings on qualifying stays at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts across the archipelago, including hotels under the Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz and Alila brands, catering to different travel desires.

Indonesia offers a variety of unique experiences for travellers. Its bustling capital, Jakarta, offers something for everyone, from dining and shopping to cultural exploration and nightlife entertainment. Grand Hyatt Jakarta enjoys a central location with easy access to major attractions. Moreover, Alila SCBD is located in the dynamic business district and surrounded by upscale retail, dining and nightlife – an ideal for a vibrant urban retreat.

Bali is renowned for its natural beauty, stunning beaches and magical temples. Beach lovers will be spoiled for choice with four Hyatt beachfront hotels and resorts in popular spots – Grand Hyatt Bali, Hyatt Regency Bali, Andaz Bali and Alila Seminyak, where relaxation comes with an ocean view. Along Bali’s southernmost coast, visitors can take to the waves at surfing hotspots and enjoy the legendary seafood dinners at Jimbaran Bay while staying in the height of luxury at Alila Villas Uluwatu.

The secluded seaside resort of Alila Manggis is the ideal base for exploring unspoiled East Bali and the dive islands of the east coast. At the hillside retreat of Alila Ubud, guests can immerse in the charms of the countryside and Bali’s cultural spiritual and artistic heart.

For spectacular scenery and culture, the twin cities of Yogyakarta and Solo in Central Java, once the heart of ancient Javanese kingdoms, are a must-visit. Guests staying within the expansive lush grounds of Hyatt Regency Yogyakarta or in the modern sophistication of Alila Solo can discover beautifully preserved royal palaces and rich heritage of culture and craft, including some of the best batik art in the region. Beyond the cities stretch a stunning landscape dotted with volcanic peaks and incredible temples, including the iconic Borobudur temple, that makes for an unforgettable day out.

Book your getaway in Indonesia between 24th January and 11th February 2022 for qualifying stays from 25th January 25 through 30th June 2022. The “Stay 3 Pay 2” offer is available for booking through Hyatt.com, certain online travel agents and wholesalers, as well as certain travel agencies. Use Offer Code HFR3 at check-out. One-day in advance booking is required. Learn more here. Terms and conditions apply.

