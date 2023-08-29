7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Lombok and Bali

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 that rattled the northern region of Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara at 02:55 AM was felt on Bali.

The Head of the Earthquake and Tsunami Centre of the Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG), Dr Daryono, stated that the impact of the earthquake was experienced in the Kuta area of Bali, and nearly all residents, or a significant number of people, were awakened.

The seismic event was followed by two earthquakes measuring 6.1 and 6.5 in magnitude, as reported by the Indonesian Geological Agency.

“The results of the Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency analysis show that this earthquake has updated parameters with a magnitude of 7.1, precisely located in the sea at a distance of 163 kilometres to the northeast of North Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, at a depth of 525 kilometres,” said Daryono in a written statement.

Daryono also mentioned that the vibrations were felt in the Gianyar, Denpasar, Tabanan, South Kuta, Waingapu, Lombok, Sumbawa, Karangkates, Banjarmasin, and Trenggalek areas. The vibrations were distinctly noticeable inside homes, resembling the sensation of a passing truck.

Daryono explained that, considering the epicentre’s location and the depth of the hypocentre, the earthquake that occurred was a deep-focus earthquake resulting from the activity related to the slab pull or the extensional pull of the Australian plate under the influence of gravity.

“The results of the source mechanism analysis indicate that the earthquake has a movement mechanism involving a combination of normal oblique or horizontal movements,” he added.

The Chief Executive of the Bali Regional Disaster Management Agency, I Made Rentin, also confirmed that the Lombok earthquake was felt across most of Bali.

“All district and city Regional Disaster Management Agency has reported that they felt the tremors. However, so far, there have been no significant impacts from the earthquake. The team is conducting an assessment and receiving reports from the public,” said Rentin.