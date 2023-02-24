F1 Powerboat Race Venue at Lake Toba Completed

The construction of race venue infrastructure and other supporting facilities to complete the F1 Powerboat event at Lake Toba on 25-26th February 2023 has been completed.

The news was confirmed by PT Aviasi Wisata Indonesia (Persero), otherwise known as InJourney.

“The various preparations made so far have gone well. All technical preparations have been completed on time so that they can be used by the crew, racers, tenants, performers, and spectators of the Lake Toba F1 Powerboat,” said InJourney Marketing and Tourism Program Director Maya Watono on Thursday 23rd February.

Watono also emphasised that InJourney is continuing to coordinate with all parties involved in the technical preparations for holding the F1 Powerboat event. So far, preparations have gone according to plan.

“We are grateful for the support that has been given by various parties in preparing for the first powerboat race at Lake Toba,” she said.

The set-up of racing equipment has been ongoing since 21st February 2023 together with the arrival of the racers and crew to Lake Toba. The installation of buoys on Lake Toba as the main equipment of the race course which will be used was carried out on 23rd February.

As an effort to anticipate incidents, Basarnas has been conducting training since 18th February 2023. This training will continue to be carried out with the rescue team from H2O Racing Management.

Watono also explained that careful preparations were part InJourney’s commitment to present a beautiful and memorable event for tourists.

“We also hope that the F1 Powerboat event can run smoothly and present a sporty and competitive competition for the drivers and crew so that they are proud and satisfied racing on Lake Toba,” she added.