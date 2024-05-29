Conrad Bali Celebrates 20 Years with 20 Inspiring and Purposeful Moments

The five-star resort commemorates two decades of heartfelt hospitality through a dynamic program of events and experiences throughout the year.

Conrad Bali, an award-winning resort, proudly announces its 20th-anniversary celebration with a spectacular array of 20 curated experiences, epitomising two decades of inspired and impactful hospitality. From immersive gastronomic journeys to authentic cultural encounters and rejuvenating wellness escapes, Conrad Bali invites guests to indulge in the essence of luxury while meaningfully connecting with the island’s vibrant heritage and breathtaking natural landscapes.

Elevating Gastronomic Journeys through Mindful Dining

Conrad Bali’s commitment to supporting local communities and sustainable practices shines through in its weekly beach BBQ dinner, Savor the Source. This culinary experience features a multi-course menu thoughtfully curated to highlight the best of fresh local produce sourced by local partners, including Plaga Farm, Jungle Gold Chocolate, Kusamba Salt, and Dewi Sri Arak. As part of the interactive experience, guests can embark on a guided tour of the resort’s rooftop herb garden, where they can handpick fresh herbs to add new dimensions to their dishes, followed by a hands-on cooking class conducted at the beachfront al-fresco dining venue Eight Degrees South, culminating in an exquisite beachside dinner experience.

Guests can further indulge in purposeful and culturally immersive dining experiences from sunrise to sunset, starting with the resort’s Rise & Dine Sensibly, which offers sustainable coffee and locally sourced delicacies, before concluding the evening with the Nusantara Night and Balinese Kecak Dinner, which showcases Indonesia’s incredible culinary diversity against the backdrop of awe-inspiring traditional dance and music performances.

Authentic Destination Experiences

Conrad Bali invites guests to soak in the island’s storied heritage through traditionally inspired experiences such as trying their hand at the intricate art of traditional Balinese script through the Aksara Bali writing sessions; or participating in the Mountain Mama’s Crafting with Purpose workshop, where participants will be taught how to create reusable fabric bags from the hotel’s discarded linen, as well as learn about the inspiring social enterprise that empowers the women from the local villages.

For more sensorial experiences, guests can design bespoke fragrances infused with local spices and flora, as well as sample the exclusive Conrad Bali No. 20 Fragrance, specially formulated with a local artisan to mark the resort’s 20th milestone, during the Olfactory Experience. They can also develop a deeper appreciation for the art of Balinese cooking with the Scenography Cooking Class, which includes either mastering the art of salt panning at a nearby salt farm or a trip to an organic farm to learn about regenerative farming.

Signature Sensory Odysseys

Guests can also get in touch with their spirituality through the monthly Purnama (Full Moon) Celebration, which guides them through a traditional Balinese ritual at the resort’s temple, followed by a beachfront dinner before unwinding with a meditation session by the sea. Guests can also find tranquillity through the Art of Sound Healing, an immersive aural experience set in the resort’s stunning Infinity Chapel. For more adventurous spirits, the resort’s Speakeasy Foraging and Forest Bathing offers a full-day exploration featuring a scenic off-road drive to Lake Beratan, canoeing around the lake and a tranquil forest bathing in the thick of the Balinese rainforest, before concluding with a picnic by a waterfall.

A Celebratory Offer

To fully immerse in these experiences, Conrad Bali presents an exclusive stay package: A Timeless Celebration (from Rp20 million++, available for booking from now until the 30th of November 2024, valid for stays from the 1st of March until the 21st of December 2024). This four-day, three-night retreat in a stunning Ocean Front Suite or Lagoon Suite includes daily breakfast for two and signature experiences like SWAY sleep therapy, an exclusive wellness offering from JIWA Wellness. JIWA Wellness is the resort’s holistic wellness concept, encompassing three pillars: JIWA Spa, JIWA Sense, and JIWA Strength, designed to support guests’ overall well-being.

Guests staying at Conrad Bali on A Timeless Celebration package will receive a limited-edition charm bracelet, created in collaboration and crafted exclusively by a female artisan community in Celuk, Gianyar. As a beloved mascot of Conrad Bali, a special 20th-anniversary limited edition of Komang will also be gifted to guests. For the resort’s celebrations, the plush toy is dressed as Barong – the king of the protective spirits and a symbol of justice and righteousness in Balinese mythology.

“Bali has changed dramatically over the past 20 years – and Conrad Bali is proud to have grown with it,” said Kevin Girard, General Manager of Conrad Bali. “In this time, we have seen the addition of one of the island’s most spectacular wedding venues, the Infinity Chapel; the completion of the Conrad Suites in a serene, secluded wing of the resort; and a major redesign of the room interiors, among many other enhancements.”

“Despite these landmark changes, our resort’s position as a true icon of heartfelt Balinese hospitality is stronger than ever. As we look back on the past two decades, we are also celebrating the bonds forged, the milestones achieved, and the extraordinary moments shared. We look forward to welcoming guests to our exciting celebrations, and to connecting more globally minded travellers with Bali’s culture in the next 20 years to come,” he said.

Conrad Bali