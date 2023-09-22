Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort participates in International Coastal Cleanup Day, on 16th September 2023 at the picturesque resort’s beach garden in Nusa Dua.

This remarkable event marks a significant step in the resort’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and upholding the corporate sustainability values of Accor.

International Coastal Cleanup Day is a global initiative that aims to raise awareness and inspire collective action to preserve the world’s coastal areas. Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort joins hands with communities worldwide to contribute to this noble cause. A team of dedicated ambassadors from various

departments have engaged in the beach cleanup activity, emphasising our resort’s unwavering

dedication to environmental stewardship.

“At Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort, we recognise the profound impact of our actions on the environment and our community. Our participation in International Coastal Cleanup Day aligns with Accor’s corporate sustainability values and our own commitment to minimise ecological footprint” said Jean-Pierre Joncas, General Manager of Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort.

The resort remains steadfast in its mission to implement sustainable practices throughout its operations including reducing single-use plastics, and conserving water and energy whilst promoting local culture and biodiversity.