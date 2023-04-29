VoA to Indonesia Now Available for Panama, Guatemala, and Macau Foreigners

The countries able to apply for a VoA to Indonesia continue to increase, with Panama, Guatemala and Macau added to the list of potential applicants.

According to the Directorate General of Immigration’s official website, these three countries have been officially added to the list of countries and governments of special administrative regions of a country subject to a visit visa on arrival, through circular letter number IMI-0133.GR.01.01 of 2023. Thus, there are now a total of 92 countries able to apply for this visa.

Sub-coordinator of Public Relations of the Directorate General of Immigration, Achmad Nur Saleh explained that foreign tourists eligible for a VoA can apply for their visas in two ways, either online or in person upon arrival at the arrival area of airports or seaports in Indonesia.

“Apply for an electronic visa on arrival (e-VoA) via molina.imigration.go.id before leaving for Indonesia. For e-VoA applications, no guarantor is required and payments can be made using a credit or debit card bearing the Visa, Mastercard, or JCB logo,” explained Saleh.

When arriving at an airport or seaport in Indonesia, he continued, a foreigner-only needs to show the e-VoA document on their device, after which the officer will perform a biometric recording and place a visit permit sticker in the passport.

Foreigners obtaining the VoA can carry out several types of activities such as tourist visits, visits on government assignments, visits for business talks, visits to purchase goods, as well as visits for meetings and transit. This is valid for 30 days from the time a foreigner enters Indonesia and can be extended once, but cannot be transferred to another type of residence permit.

“The e-VoA can be used to enter Indonesia no later than 90 days after the date of issue. Meanwhile, the calculation of the 30-day validity period starts when the foreigner passes the immigration checkpoint in Indonesia,” Saleh added.

Previously, the Directorate General of Immigration added Kenya and Rwanda to the list of countries subject to VoA in February 2023. The gradual addition of VoA countries is based on the government’s efforts to support sustainable tourism and facilitate community economic development.