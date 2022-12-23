Second Home Visa Announced, Retirees Can Remain

Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H. Laoly has officially announced the implementation of the Second Home Visa policy in Indonesia.

The inauguration of the policy was carried out at the handover of the Pura Wira Ksatria Immigration Patrol Boat and the launching of the Second Home Visa in Lagoi Bintan, Riau Islands, on Wednesday 21st December 2022.

Foreigners migrate to Indonesia for various purposes, such as visiting tourist destinations, developing their businesses, and investing their money in Indonesia. Hence, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights through the Directorate General of Immigration wants to provide new facilities for global investors and tourists who wish to stay longer in Indonesia, namely Second Home Visa.

“The Second Home Visa only needs one application, which means foreigners may apply once for a visa, limited stay permit and re-entry permit so that when they have been allowed to enter Indonesia, the Second Home Limited Stay Permit (ITAS) will be published and sent to their emails,” said Laoly.

The Second Home Visa is suitable for foreigners who come to Indonesia as:

Investors

Travellers

Elderly or retired tourists

This visa is granted for foreigners to enter and stay in Indonesia for five or 10 years. Holders of the visa can also apply for the same visa for their children, spouse, or parents as dependents. In addition, until a new decision is made, holders of Residence Permits for Elderly International Tourists may still receive services under the previous regulations.

Sponsors or foreign citizens can apply for the visa on the official website of the Directorate General of Immigration at www.imigrasi.go.id. The processing time for a visitor visa is four working days after the applicant completes payment. The fee to applying this visa is Rp3 million per person. Sponsors or applicants can check their visas in the Online Visa Approval application account and through their email.

Applicants are required to provide the following documents:

Copy of a passport that is valid for a minimum of 36 months Proof of funds in foreigners’ or sponsors’ bank account that must be placed in Indonesian government-owned banks of at least Rp2 billion or equivalent Recent colour photograph (4 cm x 6 cm) with a white background Curriculum vitae

For dependents, the foreigner or sponsor needs to provide the following during an application: