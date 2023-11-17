Discover Jakarta’s Finest Waxing Salons

In the vibrant city of Jakarta, where beauty and grooming play a significant role in everyday life, the quest for the perfect waxing experience leads many to the top waxing salons that have carved out a niche for themselves.

Jakarta’s beauty scene offers a range of salons that cater to various preferences and styles. From upscale establishments in bustling shopping districts to hidden gems tucked away in serene neighbourhoods, the top waxing salons in Jakarta promise not only impeccable service but also an experience that blends luxury with precision.

Indonesia Expat has explored the waxing salons in Jakarta with the highest service quality recommendations. Now, let’s delve into the following list.

Justwax

Justwax ensures the safety and effectiveness of the entire waxing procedure in eliminating undesirable facial and body hair. Utilising heated wax, they expertly target various body areas such as eyebrows, face, pubic area, legs, arms, abdomen, and feet. The salon prioritises the application of the finest organic hard wax, particularly suitable for the most sensitive regions, complemented by soothing skincare products to impart a refreshing and rejuvenating sensation to both you and your skin.

The price ranges from Rp70,000 to Rp595,000 for a Day Package.

Address: Pondok Indah Mall 2, B2 North, Jl. Metro Pondok Indah, Pondok Pinang, Kebayoran Lama, Jakarta Selatan 12310

Phone: 081213448246

Instagram: @justwax_id

Waxhaus

Waxhaus, a waxing salon based in Jakarta, has offered comprehensive waxing services catering to both women and men. A distinctive feature of the services is the exclusive use of natural ingredients in our daily production of caramel wax. Additional advantages include the provision of disposable Brazilian and head sheets, top-tier face cleanser and petroleum jelly for eyebrow threading, specialised towels for Brazilian services, and more. Furthermore, Waxhaus assure the clients of complimentary retreatment if any stray hairs are discovered within five days post-waxing.

The price range starts from Rp180,000 for Basic Wax to Rp650,000 for the “Flawless Body” Package.

Addresses:

Cilandak Town Square, 1st Floor no. E154, Jl. T.B. Simatupang Kav. 17, South Jakarta Gandaria City, 1st Floor no. 167, Jl. Arteri Pondok Indah, Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta Kota Kasablanka, LG Floor no. 62, Jl. Raya Casablanca No. 88, Tebet, South Jakarta Lotte Shopping Avenue, 4th Floor no. 21-A, Jl. Prof. DR. Satrio, Karet Kuningan, South Jakarta Plaza Blok M, 5th Floor no. 02, Jl. Bulungan No. 76, Blok M, South Jakarta Mall of Indonesia, 1st Floor no. G8A, Jl. Boulevard Barat Raya No.12, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta Emporium Pluit Mall, 2nd Floor no. 2-02, Jl. Pluit Selatan Raya No.1, Penjaringan, North Jakarta Lippo Mall Puri, LG Floor no. 30, Jl. Puri Indah Raya, Kembangan, West Jakarta Puri Indah Mall, LG Floor no. 14, Jl. Puri Agung No.1, Kembangan, West Jakarta

Cocola Wax Bar

Nestled within the stylish precinct of Pacific Place in South Jakarta, Cocola Wax Bar stands as a premier destination for waxing services. This contemporary waxing salon is dedicated to providing a seamless and comfortable experience for its clients. Specialising in the art of hair removal, Cocola Wax Bar employs skilled professionals and utilises high-quality waxing products to ensure optimal results.

Address: Pacific Place Level B1-05, Jl. Jend. Sudirman No. 52-53, Senayan, South Jakarta

Phone: 021 57973181

Instagram: @cocola_waxbar

Caramello Sugar-Waxing Shop

Caramello Sugar-Waxing Shop is a premier waxing salon renowned for its diverse range of services catering to different body areas, including Face, Lower Body, Upper Body, and Full Body treatments. The salon’s commitment to quality is reflected in its comprehensive offerings, ensuring that clients can choose services tailored to their specific needs. With prices starting at Rp50,000 for Underarms Waxing to Rp770,000 for Full-Body service, Caramello provides high-quality waxing solutions.

Addresses:

Colony 6, Kemang 5th Floor, Jl. Kemang Raya No.6A, Mampang Prapatan, South Jakarta Epicentrum Walk, 2nd Floor, A-3, Karet Kuningan, South Jakarta South Quarter DOME LG Floor, Jl. R.A.Kartini No.8, Cilandak, South Jakarta Plaza Indonesia 4th Floor, Menteng, Central Jakarta Central Park, 3rd Floor. Jl. Letjen S. Parman No.28, Grogol Petamburan, West Jakarta Lippo Mall Puri, LG Floor, Puri Indah CBD, Jl. Puri Indah Raya, Kembangan, West Jakarta Mall Kelapa Gading 2, 2nd Floor, Unit #313. Jl. Boulevard Raya, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta

Pink Parlour

Pink Parlour is pioneering premium services like Brazilian wax treatments, male waxing, and spray tanning, the salon sets industry standards with innovations such as glove usage, no double dips, and anti-bacterial fumigation. With expansion into the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, Pink Parlour has earned over 18 industry accolades, solidifying its status as one of Southeast Asia’s most awarded beauty authorities.

The price range starts from Rp60,000 for Lower Stomach Waxing to Rp999,000 for IPL Brazilian + IPL Underarm package.

Addresses:

Pink Parlour Studio ID, Jl. Sultan Iskandar Muda No.31A, Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta Lotte Shopping Avenue, 1F-20B, Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav. 3-5, Kuningan, South Jakarta Plaza Indonesia, Floor P2/004, Jl. M.H. Thamrin Kav. 28-30, Menteng, Central Jakarta

Dandelion

Dandelion Indonesia is a high-end beauty salon specialising in waxing, nails, and lash treatments. Established in 2014, Dandelion has become a renowned premium boutique salon, recognised for its reliable beauty services. Dandelion’s commitment to quality is evident as they exclusively use the highest-grade waxing products from Paris – Cirepil by Perron Rigot.

The price range starts from Rp60,000 for Chin waxing to Rp350,000 for Brazilian waxing.

Addresses:

Dandelion Pondok Indah, Jl. Metro Pondok Indah, Blok SG No.21, Pondok Pinang, South Jakarta Dandelion Senopati, Jl. Senopati No.66, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta Dandelion Pakubuwono, Jl. Bumi No.24, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta Dandelion Menteng, Jl. Wahid Hasyim No.47, Menteng, Central Jakarta

Phone: 08121622622 (Pondok Indah) / 08119009919 (Senopati) / 08119001131 (Pakubuwono) / 08119009210 (Menteng)

Instagram: @dandelion.id

Fruity Wax

Fruity Wax is your ultimate one-stop beauty sanctuary, designed to meet the diverse needs of both women and men. This salon is dedicated to providing an extensive array of services that encompass body care, facial care, and, with a special emphasis, professional waxing services. As a distinguished beauty destination, Fruity Wax works with skilled professionals who are trained to deliver top-notch waxing experiences, ensuring a smooth and effective hair removal process.

The price range starts from Rp60,000 for Chin/Upper Lips waxing to Rp700,000 for the Fruity Whole Body package.

Addresses:

Kuningan City, LG Floor, Jl. Prof. DR. Satrio No.18, Kuningan, South Jakarta Mall @ Bassura, LG Floor, Jl. Jend. Basuki Rachmat No.1A, Cipinang, East Jakarta

WL Waxing

WL Waxing prioritises hygiene through the implementation of a strict no no-double-dipping system. Our waxing treatments exclusively utilise sugaring wax, enhanced with a meticulous threading technique for optimal results. Despite the affordability of the treatments, WL Waxing maintains a commitment to delivering services of exceptional quality.

Addresses:

Ambasador Mall, LG Floor, No.1&15, Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio, Kuningan, South Jakarta Lotte Shopping Avenue, LG Floor No.12, Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio No.3-5, Kuningan, South Jakarta Pondok Indah Mall 1, 2nd Floor No.124F, Pondok Pinang, South Jakarta WL Waxing Tebet, Jl. Tebet Barat Dalam Raya No.51B, Tebet, South Jakarta Grand Indonesia, West Mall WM-3-15, Jl. MH. Thamrin, Central Jakarta Mall Kelapa Gading 5, Basement 1/KB-10, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta Mall Artha Gading, 1F Floor, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta Mall of Indonesia, 2F Floor No.F8, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta

Strip Wax

Strip Wax, a waxing salon with its roots in Singapore, strictly adheres to the no double-dipping policy. Treat your senses to the delightful aromas of their chocolate, chocolate strawberry, or lavender wax options. Additionally, you can bring the spa experience home with their in-house products, including scrubs and skin-whitening items, for a comprehensive after-care routine.

The price range starts from Rp60,000 for Basic Hand/Feet Waxing to Rp1-2 million for Body Package.

Addresses:

Plaza Indonesia, Jl. MH. Thamrin Kav. 28-30, Menteng, Central Jakarta Grand Indonesia, West Mall, LG Floor – 19, Jl. MH. Thamrin No.1, Menteng, Central Jakarta Senayan City, LG Floor, L-101, Jl. Asia Afrika Lot 19, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta Plaza Senayan, Level LG #DB05, Jl. Asia Afrika No.8, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta Pondok Indah Mall 2, Jalan Metro Pondok Indah Blok. IIIB, Level 1, Unit L1-122A, Pondok Pinang, South Jakarta Kota Kasablanka, LG Floor, 110–111, Jl. Casablanca Raya Kav. 88, Tebet, South Jakarta Lippo Mall Puri, LG-22D, Jl. Puri Indah Raya Blok U 1, Puri Indah CBD, West Jakarta PIK Avenue, 1F Floor – B15, Jl. Pantai Indah Kapuk Boulevard, North Jakarta

Sucre Wax Bar

Sucre Wax Bar, a waxing salon co-founded by Karina Salim and her partner, stands out for its commitment to using natural waxing ingredients. The salon prides itself on providing a gentle and effective waxing experience, prioritising the well-being of its clients. Sucre Wax Bar offers affordability without compromising on quality, making it an inviting option for those seeking a smooth and natural waxing solution.

The price range starts from Rp35,000 for Basic Waxing to Rp325,000 for Full-Body Waxing.