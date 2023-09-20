In Jakarta, there are some really good places where people go to enhance their features. These places are called aesthetic clinics.

Aesthetic clinics offer different treatments to help people feel more confident. The best aesthetic clinics in Jakarta are famous for their high-quality services. They have skilled doctors, therapists, and modern machines, and they work really hard to make their customers happy. These clinics have earned their place as the go-to destinations for individuals seeking transformative and rejuvenating aesthetic experiences in the heart of Indonesia’s capital.

So, here are the top aesthetic clinics in Jakarta:

Jakarta Aesthetic Clinic

Jakarta Aesthetic Clinic (JAC) originated from the ideas and passion of Dr. Olivia Ong, a specialist in the realm of aesthetics, particularly focusing on Anti-Wrinkle Injections and Soft Tissue Filler procedures, with the desire to spread joy to a wider audience. At Jakarta Aesthetic Clinic (JAC), you will encounter top-notch standards for your aesthetic medical experience, all without the need for surgical interventions. The other procedures include Ultherapy, Skin Tightening, Anti-Oxidant Infusion, Face Toning, and Baby Skin Treatment.

Location: Jl. Gunawarman No.11, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta

Instagram: @jakartaaestheticclinic

Dermaster Indonesia

Dermaster Indonesia provides expert aesthetic solutions for every part of your body, enhancing facial contours to perfection with their wealth of experience. This beauty clinic is additionally backed by a team of highly skilled and proficient medical professionals. It has several locations around Jakarta so you can find the clinic more easily. In this clinic, you can experience various facial treatments, including Derma Toxin, Hydrafacial, ATTIVA Lift, Platinum Whitening, and Pluryal Booster.

Locations:

Dermaster PIK: Jl. Pantai Indah Selatan No.42, Kamal Muara, North Jakarta Dermaster Kelapa Gading: Jl. Boulevard Bar. Raya No.9 Blok A, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta Dermaster Mangga Besar: Jl. Karang Anyar No.92E, Sawah Besar, Central Jakarta Dermaster Daan Mogot: Green Mansion Blok C No. 6, Cengkareng, West Jakarta Dermaster Puri: Jl. Puri Kencana No.3E, Kembangan, West Jakarta Dermaster Crystal Menteng: Jl. Kendal No.23, Menteng, Central Jakarta Dermaster Pakubuwono: Jl. Kyai Maja Blok E-23, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta Dermaster Kemang: Jl. Kemang Sel. No.99, Bangka, South Jakarta Dermaster Pondok Indah: Jl. Pinang Emas I Blok UT No.37, Pondok Indah, South Jakarta

ERHA Clinic

ERHA Clinic is a specialist skin clinic that provides various skin health treatments. ERHA Clinic provides comprehensive personalised therapy services, from facial skin, and body to scalp and hair. Currently, ERHA clinics have grown to 97 clinics and are spread across various cities in Indonesia. Some of the services and products the customers can have are Erha Age Corrector, Truwhite, Acneact, and Allderma.

Locations:

Erha Derma Center Kemanggisan: Jl. Kemanggisan Utama Raya No. 50, West Jakarta Erha Derma Center Kelapa Gading: J l. Boulevard Artha Gading Blok D – 6, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta Erha Derma Center Pondok Indah: Jl. Sultan Iskandar Muda No.31 Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta Erha Clinic Tebet: Jl. Tebet Barat Dalam Raya No.28, Tebet, South Jakarta Erha Clinic Cipinang: Jl.Cipinang Indah Raya No.1, East Jakarta Erha Clinic Pantai Indah Kapuk: The Metro Gallery, Jl. Pantai Indah Utara 2 No.EF, Kapuk Muara, North Jakarta Erha Clinic Mangga Besar: Jl. Mangga Besar VIII No.10 B1-B2, West Jakarta Erha Clinic Kemang: Jl. Kemang Raya No. 93A Unit D & E, Bangka, South Jakarta

ZAP Clinic

ZAP Clinic is claimed to be one of the best beauty clinics specifically for women in Indonesia. From Body Rejuvenation and Body Brightening to Glowing Solutions, Hair Removal, Platelet-rich Plasma treatments, and the innovative Z-Tox, ZAP Clinic provides a comprehensive array of cutting-edge solutions designed to address various beauty and wellness needs.

Locations:

ZAP Green Sedayu Mall: Floor 1 Unit #FF-08, Jl Lingkar Luar Barat, West Jakarta ZAP Puri Indah: Jl. Komplek Ruko Sentra Niaga Blok T3 No.15, West Jakarta ZAP Plaza Senayan: Floor LG Unit DB 04 (ii), Jl. Asia Afrika No.8, Central Jakarta ZAP Grand Indonesia: West Mall Floor 3 Unit WM-3-18, Jl. M. H. Thamrin No. 1, Central Jakarta ZAP Pondok Indah: Pondok Indah Mall 3 Floor 2 No.208, South Jakarta ZAP Lippo Mall Kemang: Floor 2 Unit #L2 – 20, Jl. Pangeran Antasari No.36, South Jakarta ZAP AEON JGC: Floor 1 Lot 1-62, Jl. Boulevard Jakarta Garden City, Cakung, East Jakarta ZAP Kelapa Gading: Summarecon Mall Kelapa Gading 1, Floor 1 Unit F-293, Jl. Boulevard Kelapa Gading Blok M, North Jakarta ZAP Pantai Indah Kapuk: Crown Golf Office Block B No.3, Jl. Pantai Indah Kapuk No.6, North Jakarta

Jakarta Skin Center

Jakarta Skin Center (JSC) is the first skin specialist clinic in Jakarta, founded on 21st February 1993. This clinic has 12 skin and genital specialist doctors, most of whom are senior doctors. The target segment of JSC Clinic patients is the upper middle class and the majority of patients are women of reproductive age. The treatments provided by JSC Clinic include Peeling, Botulinum Toxin, Filler, Electrocautery, Cryosurgery, and Liposuction.

Location: Jl. BRI Radio Dalam No.9B, Gandaria Utara, South Jakarta

Instagram: @jakarta_skincenter

Miracle Aesthetic Clinic

Miracle Aesthetic Clinic holds one of the top positions as Indonesia’s most reliable beauty clinic, offering the latest treatment advancements and supported by a team of professional doctors and skilled beauty therapists. The treatments and services provided include Facial Reshaping, Rejuvenation, Pigmentation, and Acne Treatments.

Locations:

Miracle Aesthetic Clinic Kemang: Jl. Kemang Raya No.19, Kemang, South Jakarta Miracle Aesthetic Clinic Kota Kasablanka: Kota Kasablanka Floor LG / 58, Jl. Casablanca Raya Kav. 88, South Jakarta Miracle Aesthetic Clinic Kelapa Gading: Graha Boulevard, Jl. Boulevard Raya Blok KGC no.A19, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta Miracle Aesthetic Clinic Taman Anggrek: Mal Taman Anggrek Floor 1 Blok D 08-10, Jl. Letjen S. Parman Kav. 21, West Jakarta

MP Clinic

MP Clinic operates multiple branches conveniently located in Jakarta’s central business districts, offering top-notch dental and skincare solutions. Our clinics are equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by highly skilled professionals, ensuring the highest level of care for your dental and skincare needs. This clinic provides various skin and dental services, such as Wrinkle-free, Thin Lip, Acne Treatment, Blackhead Treatment, Dental Scaling, and Root Canal Therapy.

Locations:

MP Clinic AYANA Midplaza: Shopping Gallery R27-28 LG Floor, Jl. Jenderal Sudirman No.Kav 10-11, South Jakarta MP Clinic Pacific Place: Pacific Place Mall B1 Floor Unit 15, Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 52-53, Senayan, South Jakarta MP Clinic CIBIS Park: Jl. TB Simatupang No.2, Cilandak, South Jakarta

Klinik Athena Jakarta

Klinik Athena, founded and owned by the renowned Doctorpreneur Dr. Richard Lee, stands as a prominent healthcare institution with a widespread presence throughout Indonesia. With numerous branches strategically situated across the country, Klinik Athena serves as a beacon of excellence in healthcare, delivering top-tier medical care and innovative solutions to patients from all walks of life.

Locations:

Klinik Athena South Jakarta: Jl.Sultan Iskandar Muda No.8C, Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta Klinik Athena North Jakarta: Italian Walk Blok B No. 8-9, Mall of Indonesia Shophouse Complex, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta

Ovela Aesthetic Clinic

Ovela Clinic, located in South Jakarta, specialises in delivering skincare services. This aesthetic clinic goes beyond conventional treatments, offering highly personalised skincare regimens and a holistic approach to healthcare. Aside from its aesthetic services, Ovela also extends its expertise to alternative treatments like ozone therapy, preventive medicine, and a comprehensive anti-ageing approach, ensuring a well-rounded wellness experience for its patients.

Location: Royal Palace, Jl. Prof. DR. Soepomo No.178A, Tebet, South Jakarta

Instagram: @ovelaclinic

Senopati Skin Center

Senopati Skin Center has solidified its reputation as the preeminent destination for those seeking expert dermatological care and cutting-edge non-invasive body contouring solutions. With a commitment to excellence and a team of highly skilled professionals, Senopati Skin Center has become a beacon of quality in the field of dermatology.