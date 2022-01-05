Swiss Man Found Dead in Senggigi Home Apartment 

A 61-year-old Swiss citizen, with the initials FG, has been found dead at a residential area in West Nusa Tenggara.

The discovery was made on Tuesday 4th January.

Prior to the incident, witness Jamilah and her husband came to the apartment and opened the bedroom door, which was unlocked. They found the foreigner supine on the bed with reddish-black colored vomit underneath the mattress.

Jamilah immediately reported the scene to the police. The Chief of Police, Police Inspector One Lalu Eka Arya later confirmed the death of the foreigner.

“We have received reports from residents and immediately went to the crime scene, then processed the crime scene, carried out identification and a post-mortem, made a police report, and coordinated with the person’s sponsor,” said Arya, quoted from the official National Police’s Public Relations portal, Wednesday 5th January. “We have brought the victim for further examination.”

From the results of the examination in Bhayangkara Hospital, it was found that the victim had a history of lung disease. The deceased attended West Nusa Tenggara Provincial Hospital several times prior to passing.

His will stated that, if he died, his estate would be transferred to his visa sponsor.

“We are waiting for the results from the Lotara Police Inafis Team and health workers from PKM Nipah to carry out further identification and post-mortem,” he added.