Kadek & Faiz : Keepers of All Things Balinese Snacks and Sweets

With Nyepi and Ramadan fast approaching, I (like many others, I’m sure) found myself fretting over what to gift friends and family for the month’s celebrations. Something thoughtful, something delicious—but what?

A random Google search led me to a sweets and snacks store just a stone’s throw from home. At the store, I was met with an array of treats, neatly stacked and waiting to be picked. As I browsed, I struck up a conversation with the two staff members behind the counter, Faiz and Kadek. When I asked if I could feature them in this little “Faces of Indonesia” series, they both got shy, each insisting the other was the better choice. Amused, I decided—why not feature them both?

I made my selections: several crackers, pie susu, putri salju, and rengginang. Faiz helped me out as I searched for some shrimp-based snacks—only to find that they were sold out. Despite the small disappointment, both Faiz and Kadek were so warm and accommodating that I felt very much at ease.

Faiz, in his argument as to why Kadek is a better candidate to be featured, pointed out that she’s the more senior staff member between the two. Kadek, a born-and-raised Balinese, has been working at the shop for five years. The store itself is part of a chain, with branches in Jimbaran, Canggu, and here at Gunung Soputan. She mentioned that she used to work in their Jimbaran branch before being transferred to this location. She currently lives at the provided mess hall or dorm nearby, specifically for its employees—a thoughtful perk from the employers’ end.

On the other hand, Faiz is from Java. He’s been living in Bali for a couple of years but only started working at the store about two months prior. When I asked why he chose to move, he shrugged and said, “Where else could I have gone? Of course, to work—the money is better here in Bali.” Apparently, his family had already settled in Bali for a few years before he eventually decided to join them.

Wondering about their general clientele, I asked who typically shops here. The store was buzzing with people, after all. Kadek answered, “We get both local and foreign customers—we definitely get a lot of foreign customers.” I inquired further, wondering what expats and tourists tended to buy. “They don’t go for crackers or sweets as much,” she admitted. “Mostly, they love to buy our assortment of nuts.” Well, the more you know, huh?

As we chatted, customers kept flowing in and out—the shop was busy, that’s for sure. I asked, “Is it always like this, or are Nyepi and Ramadan making a difference?” This time, Faiz answered, “We usually have a steady flow of customers, but the past few days have definitely been busier because of the upcoming holidays.” He added, “Actually, this is our busiest time of the year.”

I noticed the line at the counter had grown, so I grabbed my purchases and made my way out—but not before thanking them and wishing them, “May you get more and more customers, and may the store continue to flourish.” To which they replied enthusiastically “Amen!”