MONOPOLY: Bali Edition Officially Passes Go and We’re On!

The world’s most famous board game, MONOPOLY, was unveiled in a grand celebration with tourism leaders, local organisations, and excited guests marking Bali’s first official edition. Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach proudly took part in this historic moment.

The special edition, produced by Winning Moves under an official license from Hasbro, the owners of MONOPOLY, showcases Bali’s breathtaking landscapes, cultural landmarks, and must-visit destinations. From the lush rice terraces of Jatiluwih to the iconic Uluwatu Temple, the board captures the very essence of Bali. Players can now buy, sell, and trade locations across the island, including Sanur Beach, Mount Batur, Tirta Empul Temple, Garuda Wisnu Kencana, and the Ayung River. You’ll even find Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach on a travel square, all brought to life with a Balinese twist on the classic MONOPOLY gameplay.

The launch event was a true celebration of Balinese culture, featuring a mesmerising Kecak Dance performance with Hanoman, followed by inspiring speeches from Indonesia Tourism, Bali Tourism, Winning Moves, and Jesus Gisbert, COO of Maya Resorts Ubud. The highlight of the evening was the official standing board reveal, where the iconic Mr. Monopoly made a grand entrance, delighting guests and posing for photos with VIP attendees.

Ni Made Ayu Marthin, Deputy Minister for Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism, commented, “The launch of MONOPOLY: Bali Edition is an innovative step in promoting Indonesian tourism through a creative medium that reaches a global audience. By featuring Bali on a board game played by millions around the world, we’re building emotional connections and sparking interest in travel through storytelling and play.”

She added, “On behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, we extend our sincere appreciation for the collaboration between Winning Moves and various stakeholders in bringing this iconic game to life in a version that showcases the rich culture and natural beauty of Bali. We hope to see more Indonesian cities and destinations featured in MONOPOLY editions in future. This creative partnership has the power to spark curiosity and inspire more travellers to discover and experience the wonders of Wonderful Indonesia.”

From the hospitality side, Andreas Bergel, General Manager of Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach and Area General Manager of IHG Hotels & Resorts Indonesia, shared his thoughts, “We are truly honoured to be one of just two luxury resorts featured in this incredible game. It’s a unique opportunity to showcase our resort and the beauty of Bali on a global platform. The game acts as a fantastic ambassador for Bali’s tourism industry, allowing players worldwide to experience the island’s charm and allure in an engaging, immersive way.”

In addition to celebrating Bali’s beauty and culture, MONOPOLY: Bali Edition proudly features two local non-profit organisations on the Community Chest spaces — Bali Life Foundation and Sungai Watch — reflecting the spirit of giving back and community empowerment. Bali Life supports underprivileged children with education and shelter, while Sungai Watch leads the fight against plastic pollution in Bali’s rivers, organising regular clean-up programmes across the island.

MONOPOLY: Bali Edition is now available for purchase via popular e-commerce platforms such as Tokopedia and Shopee. You’ll also find it at Kidz Station outlets, Toys City, major department stores, and many friendly local game shops throughout Indonesia. Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor, this special edition offers a perfect way to relive the magic of Bali from the comfort of your home.

The launch event was a true testament to Bali’s unique spirit and the excitement surrounding this new edition. Guests left with a sense of nostalgia and a renewed desire to explore the island — one MONOPOLY space at a time.