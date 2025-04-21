Fatur Rohman: A Dedicated Martabak Seller

Fatur Rohman, moving from Tegal to Jakarta, has been selling martabak since 1990, working tirelessly every day to support his family.

When I needed to buy food to break my fast, I came across a martabak (fried pancakes) stall in front of my apartment. Curious about the long queue of customers, I decided to give it a try. Fortunately, I was the last customer that afternoon, which gave me the chance to chat with the seller without interrupting his work.

His name is Fatur Rohman, a martabak seller from Tegal. He has been selling martabak in front of the apartment since 1990 and has never once moved to another location. Before starting his own business, he worked as a helper, learning the trade from others. He began as a helper in 1988 and continued for two years before deciding to run his own stall in 1990. Since then, he has been making and selling martabak every day.

Fatur opens his stall early at 5 AM and works until 11 PM. I wondered how he managed to buy all the groceries while working such long hours. He explained that his family helps by purchasing the ingredients while he focuses on selling.

When asked why he chose to sell martabak, he explained that he is skilled in making it. Additionally, he does not have a licence for other jobs, as he only completed primary school. Despite this, he finds his work fulfilling because it provides enough income to support his family.

After so many years in the business, Fatur has become a highly skilled seller. He enjoys the freedom of running his own stall, though he admits that it can sometimes feel lonely while waiting for customers. However, overall, he is happy with his work, as it enables him to take care of his family and children.

Interestingly, Fatur does not see the rainy season as a challenge. Instead, he believes it is good for business as many customers buy martabak during this season. Even after decades of selling martabak, he remains dedicated to his work. His goal is simple: to support his family and provide for his children.