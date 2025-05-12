Iim Muslimah: An Inspiring Grandmother

A heart-warming story of Iim Muslimah, a 67-year-old grandmother from Klender, who continues to inspire her community through teaching the Qur’an and spreading kindness.

In the neighbourhood of Klender, East Jakarta, lives a modest and admirable woman. Her name is Iim Muslimah, a 67-year-old grandmother known for her warmth and sincerity by the local residents. To me, she is not just an elder in the community, but my own grandmother, who has taught me countless valuable lessons about simplicity, sincerity, and zest for life.

Day to day, my grandmother lives with my cousin in her modest home in Klender. Despite her advancing years, her spirit remains undying. One of the activities she still faithfully carries out is teaching Qur’anic recitation to the women in the neighbourhood. Every afternoon, she goes to the nearest mosque to teach, and the whole room is filled with the gentle sound of Quranic verses being recited by her students, guided patiently by my grandmother.

For her, teaching the Qur’an is not merely a daily routine but a form of devotion and an expression of gratitude for the life she has been granted. My grandmother firmly believes that beneficial knowledge should never cease, no matter one’s age.

“As long as my body is able, God willing, I will continue to teach,” she often says.

Beyond her activities at home, my grandmother is also known for actively joining pilgrimage trips to visit the graves of prominent scholars outside the city. She usually travels with a group from her religious study circle, a community she has been part of for many years. Despite the long, tiring journeys, her enthusiasm never falls off. For her, these pilgrimages are not merely physical journeys, but spiritual ones that strengthen her faith and deepen her reverence for the scholars.

In the eyes of her neighbours and students, Iim Muslimah is known as a kind, generous, and approachable figure. She is often sought out as a confidante by the women in the area, especially those facing personal difficulties or in need of wise counsel. With patience and care, she always offers calming words of wisdom. Her warmth and empathy have earned her the respect and affection of many.

I feel truly blessed to have a grandmother like her. She is not only a second mother to me but also a teacher of life, constantly reminding us of the importance of simplicity, resilience, and compassion for others. Though no longer young, she remains an irreplaceable role model for our family and community alike.

May God continue to bless Iim Muslimah with good health and a long, meaningful life, so she can keep spreading kindness and knowledge to those around her. My grandmother’s humble way of life is living proof that sincerity and the willingness to share knowledge can create lasting goodness, without the need for status or titles.