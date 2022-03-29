Soekarno-Hatta Airport Increases PCR Test Locations

More PCR testing locations have been added to at Soekarno-Hatta Airport by the team of Executive General Manager Haryadi, his team, and other stakeholders.

“AP II and the COVID-19 Air Task Force have coordinated and, starting 28th March, there will be two PCR testing locations for overseas travellers who have just landed at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, namely in the international arrivals area of terminal 3 and in the corridor of terminal 3,” said Haryadi in a written statement, on Monday, 28th March 2022.

Haryadi said the location of the PCR tests at the periphery of terminal 3 was to break the queue in the international arrivals area at the of Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

With the additional locations, his team is hoping that the international arrival process will run more smoothly amid the increasing trend of overseas arrivals.

“Especially for overseas travellers under the categories of students, civil servants, and migrant workers, the PCR test sample collection is carried out at Wisma Atlet or the location determined by the COVID-19 Task Force,” added Haryadi.

Furthermore, health personnel for PCR sampling will also be added to avoid long queues. Overseas traveller arrivals through Soekarno-Hatta Airport currently average around 5,000 people every day.

“AP II and stakeholders including the Air Task Force for Handling COVID-19 and airlines always coordinate to make various adjustments to ensure that health protocols can be carried out properly,” he said.

On Sunday 27th March, there was a queue of overseas travellers taking samples of PCR tests in the international arrivals area. This is due to an increase of arrivals, especially at 2-5 pm Jakarta time/WIB.