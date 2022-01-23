Hotel Nikko Bali Donated 200 Used Towels to Those in Need

Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach donated 200 used towels to Eben Haezer Kasih Karunia Foundation, Bali Care for Cancer Kids Foundation, and Education Dria Raba Foundation on 20th January 2022.

“It’s quite overwhelming, but we are so grateful that we can help those in need with used and proper towels to ensure our local communities live decently. Donating to the causes you care about not only benefits the charities themselves but is also deeply rewarding for ourselves, as well as for the positive effect it has on their own lives,” shared Masaya Hasebe, General Manager of Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach.

The donation is part of the hotel’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to implement the sustainability program, especially the point of recycling and reuse. Instead of discarding unwanted clothes or linen, after all, the best way is to donate it to those in need. Not only will it be reducing waste, but it will also help others.

“The program wouldn’t be stopped here as we have a list of social activities that we have and will continue to carry out regularly. Sustainable development requires a long-lasting commitment and it is the strategic pillar in our operation,” Hasebe added.

Visit here for more information on Hotel Nikko Bali’s Green Practice.